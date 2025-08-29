Celtic and Rangers Premier Sports Cup quarter-final dates and kick-off times confirmed

Full fixture schedule for Premier Sports Cup last eight

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The full Premier Sports Cup quarter-final fixture card has been finalised following confirmation of the details surrounding the matches involving Celtic and Rangers.

The SPFL previously announced that the game between Kilmarnock and St Mirren will take place on Friday, September 19 with Aberdeen v Motherwell slated for 3pm Saturday, September 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the dates for the other last-eight games - Rangers v Hibs and Partick Thistle v Celtic - had been left up in the air, with the SPFL awaiting the outcomes of European qualifiers before being able to confirm the schedule.

The Premier Sports Cup quarter-final fixture schedule has been finalised. | SNS Group

With both Celtic and Rangers eliminated from the Champions League play-offs and dropping into the Europa League, there is no impact on the Premier Sports Cup scheduling.

Therefore, the match between Rangers and Hibs at Ibrox has been scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 20, kick-off 5.45pm, live on Premier Sports with Celtic set to travel to Firhill to face Championship side Partick - managed by their former Hoops player Mark Wilson - on Sunday, September 21, kick-off 3.30pm, also live on Premier Sports.

In the event of a draw after normal time, 30 minutes extra-time will be played with a penalty shoot-out to determine the outcome if necessary.