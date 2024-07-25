Lawrence Shankland has once again been linked with Rangers. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Here are all the latest Scottish transfer headlines this Thursday morning, including Rangers, Celtic and Hearts.

Scotland youth international close to completing £500k move

Scottish under-21 international midfielder Marc Leonard is ‘pretty close’ to completing a £500k transfer to Birmingham City, the Midlands club have revealed. Head coach Chris Davies confirmed the club are confident of the signing of Leonard last night following their 2-1 friendly victory over Rangers. The 22-year-old Brighton player was in attendance at St. Andrew's as the Blues took a well-deserved victory over their Glasgow opponents thanks to an own goal from James Tavernier and second strike from Alfie May. Leonard, who spent last two seasons on loan to Northampton Town, has featured for Scot Gemmill’s under-21 side a total of seven times having moved south to join the Seagulls in 2018 as a teenager. He has previously been on the books of both Hearts and Rangers as an academy player.

Hearts stand firm on Shankland fee amid fresh Rangers link

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tynecastle boss Steven Naismith has insisted there has been no change to the future of hotshot striker Lawrence Shankland after he was again linked with a move to Rangers earlier this week. Reports had claimed Gers boss Phillipe Clement was set for a ‘U-turn’ on the striker and would launch a £3 million bid if he was able to raise funds in the coming weeks. However, Naismith has insisted the club will not budge on their reported valuation of between £4m and £5m for the Scotland international. “At every club in Scotland, every player has a value," Naismith told the Edinburgh Edinburgh News. "It doesn’t always sit with the general rule of thumb, where a player’s contract is running down so they have lost a lot of value in terms of what the club could receive. Scotland is slightly different because of the finances in general in Scottish football. On top of that, the financial rewards of getting into Europe are so great that, if you have an asset who is going to help you do that, then that adds value. That’s simply it. For us, there is no change at all from where it was last summer or from where it was in January.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic reject fresh approach as EPL side circle

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers faces a fight to keep star midfielder Matt O’Riley at the club this summer after another side joined the race for the midfielder’s signature. The 23-year-old has been subject of two failed bids from Italian side Atalanta, with the club thought to have rebuffed a second offer of £14 million plus add-ons. However, newly promoted EPL outfit Southampton are now said to have joined the race to sign O’Riley and are reported to have failed with their opening bid as they look to entice the player to St Mary’s. This could prompt a potential bidding war for the Hoops ace, with Leicester City and West Ham United also thought to be keeping tabs on the player.

Gers improve transfer offer