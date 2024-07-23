Here are the latest Scottish football transfer headlines this Tuesday morning. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Here are all the latest Scottish transfer headlines this Tuesday morning - including Rangers, Celtic, Hibs and Hearts.

Hibs loan star for megabucks switch after Easter Road stint

Ex-Hibs striker Myziane Maolida is set for a big money switch to the Saudi Pro League after his impressive loan spell at Easter Road last term. The 25-year-old forward moved to Edinburgh on loan in January from 2. Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin and scored 10 times in the Scottish Premiership after being brought to the club by ex-head coach Nick Montgomery. The Paris born player has been weighing up his options this summer after seeing his contract come to an end in the German capital and, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, he has decided on a switch to the middle-east. Reports state the player has already had a medical with Saudi outfit Al Kholood, as a move edges closer.

Former Celtic star nets trial at EPL side

Scotland international midfielder Stuart Armstrong could be set for a move to the EPL after impressing during a trial game for Brentford at the weekend. The 32-year-old netted five goals for Southampton in the EFL Championship last season as the Saints returned to the English top flight at the first time of asking via the playoffs, but is now available on a free transfer after his contract came to an end at St Mary’s. He had been linked with a move to Serie A side Fiorentina earlier in the window, but featured in Brentford’s 5-2 win over AFC Wimbledon at the weekend as a trialist and appears to have impressed Bees head coach Thomas Frank: “Great experience, great player, great career,” said the Brentford boss. “There is more in him, there is no doubt about that. He has been training with us and a bit of helping each other. Him, to get him to a good level, and for us, we have another good player in and that is the plan so far."

Hoops set price for in-demand midfield ace

Celtic have warned club they will not be bullied into selling midfield ace Matt O’Riley this summer. According to Sky Sports, a second bid - thought to be around £14.3 million plus add-ons - was made by Italian side Atlanta earlier this week as the Serie A outfit push to sign the Denmark international, who also has interest from Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Roma. However, the Hoops are adamant they will not be pushed into a sale and are thought to have set an asking price of £26 million for the player. “Celtic is a club where you can move on but you don’t have to and it’s a very difficult club to move on from,” said Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers. “I think we all understand, the people close to Celtic, the model Celtic works to. Matt’s been at the club for three years, he’s developed into the player he has and he knows the privilege it is to play for Celtic. Naturally with the wages that are on offer for players then that makes it a real challenge for Celtic to compete at that level. But what I’ve seen with Matt is he’s a first-class professional. He’s a really humble guy who’s really devoted to his profession and he knows what he has here.” The midfielder is under contract at Celtic Park until the summer of 2027, meaning Celtic are under no pressure to sell.

Scotland striker makes Serie A move

Scotland international striker Che Adams has turned down offers to return to the EPL after making a surprise move to Italian side Torino. The striker, who started all three of Scotland’s Euro 2024 games, had been available as a free agent having come to the end of his contract with Southampton and was in high-demand after scoring 16 goals in the EFL Championship last year. Both Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers were said to have made strong offers to the forward, while Southampton were also hopeful of convincing the player to extend his five-year-stay at St Mary’s. However, it is the Italian side have won the race for his signature, with the club announcing Adams’ arrival last night. Adams, 28, has agreed a three-year contract with Torino, who are aiming to push for European football in 24/25 after finishing ninth in Serie A last season.

