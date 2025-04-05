Hibs reaction: Roaring David Gray has say on famous Rangers win and Martin Boyle situation

Hibs head coach delighted with overall performance at Ibrox

Hibs head coach David Gray revelled in the maturity shown by his red-hot team as they extended their unbeaten run in the Premiership to 16 matches with a 2-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox.

Goals from Dylan Levitt on eight minutes and then from Martin Boyle midway through the second half ensured a memorable afternoon for the Easter Road side, who recorded their first win in Govan since 2018. It also allowed Hibs to stay in third place in the league after nearest challengers Aberdeen won 1-0 away at Ross County.

Hibs produced a proper team display full of discipline and solidity to take all three points from Ibrox. Gray was delighted with the way his team kept their shape and defended stoutly, saying they were fully deserving of the win.

The Hibs players celebrate in front of their jubilant fans at Ibrox. | SNS Group

"The win is massive, clearly, and when you look at the [other] results as well,” said Gray. “We needed to win to make sure we stayed in third. I said to all the players before the game and all my build-up to the game about the level of performance that's required to come here and win. History tells you it's a really difficult place for a team to come. 2018 was the last time we came here and won in the league, so the level of performance required, I definitely got that for every player today. I'm delighted for the players because they fully deserve it.

“I think every time you come to the end of the game, every game seems to be the most important one and it's going to be that way moving forward. Every win, every point we can get between now and the end of the season is going to be vital. But obviously coming here, the magnitude of the game and the level of performance required, it makes you feel extra special.

"I spoke about it before the game, coming to Easter Road. Teams would try and do that, you want to try and quieten the home crowd of course. Us coming here, if Rangers get the wind in their sails, it can be a real intimidating place to come and play. And I think it can also go against them as well, if you can get a foothold in the game. So the start was always going to be key.

Hibs head coach David Gray roars in delight at the final whistle. | SNS Group

“And I thought the players showed, even before we scored, they settled into the game really quickly. Showed a lot of composure on the ball. And then once you get the goal, obviously it changes slightly because Rangers are always going to start pushing and be a little bit more aggressive. I thought the shape, the discipline within it and then that hard work and effort that has to go along with that was there for everyone to see.

“I thought the players showed a level of confidence and belief in themselves. And you've seen that today coming here. There wasn't a period in the game where I felt that we were under severe pressure. I thought there were moments within it where we had to suffer, definitely. But I thought discipline, as I've just said, was in the shape within that.

“And then the composure when we did turn the ball over to then keep it and then break on them. It was something that needed to be there. Because if you keep giving the ball back to Rangers, it becomes a really long afternoon. And then you're heavily reliant on your goalkeeper at times. And all in all, I think it was a display that I think we deserved the points in there, which was great.”

Gray was pleased to see Boyle take his tally for the season to 16 and his overall total at Hibs to 95. Out of contract at the end of the season, the Australian forward could have just six more games to hit the 100 mark. His boss believes the player is benefitting from being one of the senior members of the squad.

Martin Boyle is now five goals away from netting 100 for Hibs. | SNS Group

"He's someone that’s been at Hibs for a long time now,” added Gray. “The goals he's scored, he's always been a constant threat at this level for a number of years now. And I think this season, I've given him a little bit more responsibility in terms of that leadership role with the captain's armband at times when Joe [Newell, captain] has not been playing. And I think he's massively benefiting from that, leading by example, showing why he's been so successful at this level. And it's not just on the pitch here, it's every day in training as well.