Rangers 0-2 Hibs player ratings: 3/10 flops, bungler, one top mark and several visiting stand-outs

Marks out of ten for the starters in Hibs 2-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox:

Rangers

Jack Butland: Terrible mistake for opening goal - and it’s not been his first this season. His place is in real jeopardy. 3

James Tavernier: Curled a free-kick narrowly over bar. Booked. Touch was off. 4

John Souttar: Difficult afternoon up against pace and power of Hibs. 5

Dujon Sterling: Deployed at centre-half. Clearly not his natural position. 5

Jefte: Poor performance overall down the left: 4

Nicolas Raskin: Switched play neatly a couple of times in first half but was overpowered by Hibs. 5

Mohamed Diomande: Had a very limited impact on the match. 4

Connor Barron: Worked hard but was too clumsy in possession. 5

Vaclav Cerny: Rangers brightest player for the 58 minutes he was on as he returned from injury. 6

Cyriel Dessers: Missed three good chances and was back to his bungling setting. 3

Hamza Igamane: A completely anonymous performance from the Moroccan. 3

Hibs

Jordan Smith: One very smart save with his feet. An assured presence behind the defence. 8

Lewis Miller: Solid and tenacious. 8

Rocky Bushiri: The bedrock of this Hibs defence. An outstanding display. 10

Jack Iredale: Never put a foot wrong. 9

Chris Cadden: Worked hard down the right and was diligent. 8

Nectarios Triantis: Quiet in the first half but bossed proceedings in the second. 8

Dylan Levitt: Crisp and accurate passing. Opened scoring with drive. 8

Jordan Obita: Lovely pass for second goal and was very strong defensively. 9

Junior Hoilett: Not able to have major influence on the game. 6

Mykola Kuharevich: Got little change out of the Rangers defence. 5

Martin Boyle: Took his goal well and his movement was a thorn in Rangers’ side. 9

