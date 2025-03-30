Rangers snatch victory from jaws of defeat

The classic match featured in the match programme was from 1992: Dundee 4 Rangers 3. Although it was another Dens Park classic, one can't imagine this game being recalled in future Dundee publications as the hosts suffered on the wrong end of the same scoreline against the same opposition.

Cyriel Dessers adorned his 100th appearance for Rangers with a winner in time added on as he finally prevailed in a personal duel with Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson. James Tavernier’s long ball from the right back position caught Aaron Donnelly on his heels. The defender's slightly misjudged header fell for Dessers, who chested the ball down before turning past Carson in front of the jubilant Rangers fans.

This decisive intervention from Dessers was his 10th attempt among 12 shots on goal he alone peppered at Dundee, who were at their cavalier, enigmatic and ultimately self-destructive best. They have now scored seven goals against the Old Firm in three matches at Dens for the reward of two measly points.

Dessers’ goal, coming after 93 minutes, was the ultimate sickener for Dundee, who had twice been two goals in front and certainly looked in good shape to claim a point. They would, though, have felt frustration even with this outcome. Simon Murray, who put Dundee in front after two minutes, hit the post one minute into time added on, which would have made it 4-3 to the home team.

The match programme would have been recalling that for decades to come even if manager Tony Docherty eschewed the fedora and trench coat worn so flamboyantly by Simon Stainrod on the touchline 33 years ago.

A famous night turned into a wretched one for Dundee. Their emergence as a box office hit in front of the TV cameras will be no consolation for Docherty, whose team are still in a relegation battle having conceded by far the most goals in the division.

Dundee could not claim they had been robbed, even given the last-gasp nature of the win. Barry Ferguson's visitors had plenty of chances, with Dessers a neat finish away from being cast as the villain. Although the striker was profligate a large measure of credit must go to Carson, who stood between the Nigerian international and at least a hat-trick.

All this might suggest Dundee were lucky to get so close to a point, never mind the win they were within the width of a post of securing. But they gave as much to this game as Rangers, perhaps more. Docherty later pointed out that the xG score was 2.8-2.4 in Dundee’s favour. While resorting to these dry statistics seems not in keeping with such a rumbustious, end-to-end, old-school encounter, it was believable.

As well as Murray, Oluwaseun Adewumi also denied by the outside of the woodwork. He also came close to making it 3-1 Dundee when he shot just past while Jack Butland, who was a long way from goal, was bearing down on him. Scott Tiffoney also missed when it seemed easier to score shortly after the re-start as Dundee gave as good as they got. The winger redeemed himself by driving past Butland after 62 minutes to restore the hosts’ two-goal lead, which they again frittered away - and worse.

There was so much intrigue to feast on even before considering what later unfolded on the pitch. Neil McCann, who was Dundee manager the last time they beat Rangers, returned to the place where he has so much history, as too did Billy Dodds.

Docherty almost completed the required word count for his manager’s notes column by simply naming each member of the Rangers backroom team. “I would also like to welcome Barry, Billy, Neil, Issame, Allan and the rest of the staff to Dens for this fixture,” he wrote in the match programme, which went heavy on Dundee’s last outing, understandably since it was a 4-2 win over Dundee United.

Could Dundee match or even better their barnstorming opening 45 minutes down the road? Well yes, almost. They were in front after just two minutes and two ahead before the 20-minute mark. Just four minutes later they had the ball in the Rangers net a third time through Fin Robertson but referee David Dickinson had blown seconds earlier for a foul by Josh Mulligan on Ridvan Yilmaz.

Robertson was at the heart of much that was going on which seemed significant since he was the player brought in to replace Rangers-bound Lyall Cameron, who reported a hamstring strain at the end of training on Thursday.

Dundee brought in a 22-year-old Dundonian for a 22-year-old Dundonian and things initially went as smoothy as one would expect given such a like-for-like rearrangement.

Rangers lost possession, as they did numerous times in the opening half, often by simply kicking the ball out of play. Dundee surged forward and won a corner. One of Robertson’s qualities is that he is two-footed. He shaped up to take it with his left before changing his mind curling in with his right. Murray stole a march on Tavernier and hooked a shot past Butland into the far corner.

Dens was bathed in late evening sunshine at this stage and things looked even brighter for the home fans when Dundee scored again. The wait for a VAR check after Joe Shaughnessy had prodded past Butland only intensified the joy in the home stands when it was eventually given.

The Dundee skipper is having an eventful time of it since returning from injury and inadvertently steered Tavernier’s cross past his own goalkeeper to make it 2-1 just before the interval. Murray had also just hacked a Dessers header off the line.