Scathing James Tavernier Rangers comments get strong defence as Danny Rohl makes 'my job' admission

Captain was left ‘raging’ by performance against SK Brann

Kilmarnock boss Stuart Kettlewell says Rangers captain James Tavernier is within his right to deliver scathing comments about the Ibrox side - and he expects a strong reaction from them on Sunday when Killie travel to Govan.

The “raging” 33-year-old full-back described as “disgraceful” the Light Blues’ 3-0 Europa League defeat by Brann in Bergen on Thursday night in Danny Rohl’s first game as Gers head coach as Rangers were left bottom of the 36-team league phase table with no points from three fixtures.

Kettlewell, whose side are one point ahead of sixth-placed Gers in the Premiership, said: “I think their own captain’s entitled to that, when you’ve done what he’s done at the football club and you’ve been there as long as he has been.

Rangers were left floundering in Norway. | NTB/AFP via Getty Images

“I’m a massive fan of James Tavernier, I have been for many, many years, so I’ll always show the utmost respect. He’s entitled to speak that way and he’s entitled to say the words that he did. I’m not, because I’ve not played, coached or managed for Rangers. So again, I always talk about walking in the shoes. He’ll understand the standards expected.

“So from that point of view, I’ll analyse the performance and how they played, but I’ll not pass comment about what I thought about it or starting to give clear description of what other people may or may not think.

“I get this narrative at the minute that everybody’s jumping on the bandwagon, people will be talking about that result not being good enough last night. But again, when you start to look at it closely, there are a lot of good players in that Rangers squad.

‘Smack in the face’

“There’s been heavy investment to make sure that they bring in what they feel are top players and guys that can really flourish at the football club. So I suppose from my side, I get and acknowledge that it’s not been the start in performances at Rangers supporters, staff or players would be expecting.

“But I’m also the guy that really expects the best version of them on Sunday. And I think if you go there imagining something different, you’re very, very naive and sometimes I think that’s where you can get a smack in the face.”

Rohl admits has to “find solutions as soon as possible” following Rangers’ chastening reversal in Bergen. “We have high standards at Rangers and we were not on point there,” the German head coach said. “You see exactly where we are at the moment. I think that game gave me a lot of information, my job now is to find solutions as soon as possible.

Danny Rohl endured a sore first defeat as Rangers head coach. | AP

“I have to develop and improve the players. I have to develop and improve the group. This is what I have to do. This is my job. We played a team who were organised, aggressive and did the basics right, and we didn’t. But my job is to lift them again, give them the solutions, and be ready on Sunday.”

Rohl did not talk about poorly-conceded goals in isolation but focused on the dismal performance as a whole. “I think we have to speak about the poor performance of the team and it was not good enough,” he continued. “I think everybody was hoping that we would start when I arrived, but in football, you can wish something, but it is reality and I have to work hard with my group, with my players, but I’m totally convinced we can make the turnaround.

“This is where we are, we want to play football, we are involved in this business, we are part of a big club. And we have to understand the demand and the demand is winning games.