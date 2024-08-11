Here are all the latest Scottish football transfer headlines this Sunday morning - including Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen and Dunfermline.

SPFL defender in demand

Scottish Championship outfit Dunfermline Athletic are set to be tested in their resolve to hang onto 21-year-old Ewan Otoo. Stevenage are now reported to have joined Crawley Town in the chase for the Glasgow born youngster, with the defender targeted by the EFL duo following his impressive displays for the Pars last season. The player featured 32 times at East End Park following a summer move from Celtic and was subject of two failed bids from Crawley last month, as head coach James McPake backed Otoo to shrug off speculation on his future. The player started yesterday’s 2-0 defeat to Falkirk, however, Dunfermline could be forced to fend off further interest in their full-back after Sky Sports reported Stevenage made an official approach for the player last night.

£4m bid booted out

Aberdeen have rejected a bid for star striker Bojan Miovski as they stand firm over their £6.5million valuation of the player. The North Macedonian forward has been subject of intense transfer speculation after two goal-laden seasons at Pittodrie, with Espanyol and Girona both holding a strong interest in the 24-year-old. Reports last night claimed that La Liga club Girona had launched an official bid for the forward, with an offer of ‘more than £4million’ on the table reported by the Daily Record. However, it is claimed Aberdeen have booted out the offer as they hold firm over their desired fee. It is said the Dons want a higher fee, plus add-odds for the player, with ‘several other European clubs’ also showing interest in Miovski. It is believed Girona would be the player’s preferred move, as he eyes a shot at the UEFA Champions League, but it is clear an improved offer will need to be made if they are to prize him away from Scotland this summer.

Canaries boss makes transfer confession amid Idah chase

Celtic could be handed a transfer boost in their pursuit of Adam Idah after Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup admitted he has to be ‘prepared’ for further exits at Carrow Road this month. The Republic Of Ireland forward came off the bench in the 61st minute as Norwich lost 2-0 in their EFL Championship opener against newly promoted Oxford United yesterday, and the head coach admitted that players could leave the club in the coming weeks. The Dane is set for crunch talks with youngster Jonny Rowe, who refused to play for the club in yesterday’s season opener, while Hoops target Idah is thought to be desperate to move to Celtic Park after last year’s hugely successful loan stint in the Scottish Premiership. “It should not happen on game days of course,” said the Dane when asked about Rowe’s refusal to play. “It’s fair to say it can have some effect on the group and on the performance level. I think it’s positive that we have players who are interesting to other clubs. We have to be prepared that something can happen – not just with Jonny but with others in the rest of the window.”

Clement offers latest on ‘imminent’ Cantwell exit

Philippe Clement offered fans an update on the future of wantaway Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell following yesterday’s 2-1 win over Motherwell, after claims a move to Trabzonspor was ‘imminent’ on Friday. The Belgian boss saw his side take all three points at Hampden Park after first half goals from Cyriel Dessers and Vaclav Cerny, and was quizzed on the midfielder’s future in the aftermath of the win. The Turkish outfit have already signed ex-Gers duo John Lundstram and Borna Barisic this summer, while they reportedly saw a bid for captain James Tavernier rejected in July. However, reports on Friday stated the Super Liga side had returned to Glasgow last week in order to make an approach for Cantwell. A report from Turkish site Karadeni Gazete claimed Trabzon had switched their attention to the 26-year-old after a protracted transfer for Austrian international Muhammed Cham fell through, even suggesting the club had sent a private jet to Glasgow in order to meet with Cantwell. “I have no idea about that,” said the Belgian boss when quizzed on Cantwell’s situation. “He's training separately because he said clearly that he wanted to go. At the moment, I'm training, I'm working, I'm playing games with the players who want to do that here.”

Celtic reject huge bid