Here are all the latest Scottish football transfer stories and more on Friday morning - including Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen and Dundee.

Liverpool youngster agrees transfer

Tony Docherty is set to strengthen his squad further this summer after reaching an agreement with EPL giants Liverpool for the loan signing of youngster Billy Koumetio. The 21-year-old defender has featured for the French national side at under-18 level and the Dee are hopeful they can secure a deal ahead of the weekend clash with Hearts at Dens Park. Koumetio has previously had loan spells with Austria Vienna, Dunkerque and spent the second half of last season on loan in the English second tier with Blackburn Rovers, though he barely featured for John Eustace’s side. The Frenchman has been with Liverpool for four seasons, but has reportedly been told to find a new club, which has allowed Dundee to swoop.

Striker targets Champions League switch

Aberdeen’s desire to keep hotshot striker Bojan Miovski is set to be tested, with La Liga side Girona set to launch a second bid for the North Macedonian. The 24-year-old has been a target of a number of clubs across the continent, with Espanyol and Girona believed to have had opening offers for the player rejected by the Dons. Girona are on the lookout for a new striker after Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk moved to Serie A club AS Roma last week for a fee of €38million and, with reports claiming Miovski would favour a move to UEFA Champions League, a new bid is expected as they look to secure the signing of the player before their season begins on August 15.

Celtic’s Idah chase

Celtic remain locked in talks with Norwich City after launching a second bid for Adam Idah. The Hoops have been desperate to bring the 23-year-old back to Celtic Park this summer after he scored nine goal in 19 games last season during an impressive loan spell. The club have already seen a £4million bid knocked back by the EFL Championship club, with Canaries boss Johannes Hoff Thorup seeing the Republic of Ireland striker as a part of his first team plans. However, with Idah thought to be keen on a move back to the Scottish Premiership, reports have circulated that the club launched an improved new £6million on Thursday. With the Scottish Champions keen to strike deal for the Irishman, it appears that the Carrow Road have their eye on a replacement for Idah already, after they emerged as one of the front runners to sign £8million rated striker Tom Cannon from Leicester City on loan. Should this move be successful, it would leave Norwich with four strikers to call on ahead of the EFL Championship campaign - and it could open the door for Idah to depart East Anglia.

Ex-Rangers favourite spotted

Former Ibrox midfielder Ryan Jack was spotted in the stands during St Mirren’s 1-1 Conference League draw with Brann last night as he continues he search for a new club. The 32-year-old was released at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract and recently admitted he has held discussion with “a few” clubs over a transfer. Jack was a surprise part of Steve Clarke’s Euro 2024 squad, though the midfielder did not see a minute of action after an injury-hit campaign in Ibrox. Jack has been strongly linked to Dundee in recent weeks, though many in attendance at the SMiSA Stadium wondered if surprise appearance in Paisley indicated a move was close. However, Buddies boss Stephen Robinson soon pour water on the rumour, admitting he wasn’t aware he was there, before clarifying there was no interest in Jack from his perspective.

