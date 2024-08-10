Celtic eye new EPL target, Rangers clarify Cantwell position, Hibs improve offer, Hearts deal close - transfers
Hearts deal close
Hearts are closing in on their ninth new signing of the summer after securing a work permit for Andres Salazar. The Scottish FA has accepted Hearts request for a Governing Body Exemption for the Colombian left-back meaning he has been granted permission to undertake employment duties for the club. The 21-year-old, who has one senior cap for Colombia, is set to complete a loan move from Atletico Nacional which will include an option to make the move permanent. Hearts head coach Steven Naismith expects the deal to go through next week ahead of the squad submission deadline for the Europa League play-off round. "Both clubs are there," he said. "Everybody is on the same page of what we want. Now we just need to do the paperwork, the issues with visas and work permits. I don't expect anything to happen until next week, confirming it. Every day there are things going on in the background to get that done."
Hibs improve offer
Hibs are weighing up a third approach for Dundee captain Luke McCowan after having two bids rejected. The Easter Road side failed with an initial attempt to land the midfielder in the early part of the week. Reports of an improved second offer emerged on Friday but this has also been turned down by the Dens Park side amid claims Hibs remain well short of Dundee's asking price. McCowan has entered the final year of his contract and will be free to speak to clubs in January but Dundee are not prepared to lose their 26-year-old talisman on the cheap. Bolton are also in the hunt for McCowan while Celtic were credited with an interest in the player earlier in the transfer window.
Celtic eye new EPL target
Celtic have been linked with a loan move for Wolves left-back Hugo Bueno throughout the summer window, but now another English Premier League player has emerged on their transfer radar. According to a report, Brendan Rodgers is eyeing up a move for Crystal Palace utility man Jeffrey Schlupp, who has spent the past seven years with the Selhurst Park club. The 31-year-old, who can play left-back, left-wing, and centre midfield, has played over 230 games for Palace and has one year left on his contract. Sky Sports claim that Celtic have made an approach for the German-born Ghana international with Palace willing to sanction the move. Meanwhile, Celtic target Adam Idah has been named on the Norwich bench for their EFL Championship opener away to Oxford. Celtic are hoping to bring the striker back to Glasgow following a successful loan spell last season but have yet to reach an agreement with Norwich over a transfer fee.
Rangers clarify Cantwell position
Rangers kick off their temporary tenure at Hampden against Motherwell on Saturday afternoon but one player who will not feature is Todd Cantwell. The playmaker told Clement in the close season that he wants to leave and as a result has been jettisoned to the B team. Images emerged on Friday of him training, sparking speculation that he may be back in the first-team picture. Clement put that to bed. "I have no idea about that," Clement replied when quizzed if an exit is close for the 26-year-old. "Yes, he's training separately because he said clearly that he wanted to go." Ianis Hagi is another who is reported to be very close to leaving, with some claiming his contract will be ripped up. "Not a rumour that I hear until now," stated Clement. "It's my job to see what's necessary for the squad, what profiles we need. There are other people financially making decisions. So it's about that. It's not me making those kinds of decisions.”
