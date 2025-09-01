Rangers announce signing of £8m-rated striker once compared to 70-goal AC Milan star

The Portuguese striker has signed for Rangers on a long-term deal.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have confirmed the deadline day arrival of Youssef Chermiti, with the Portuguese striker joining the club from Everton on a long-term deal.

Rangers’ sporting director Kevin Thelwell is delighted to bring Youssef Chermiti to Ibrox. | SNS Group

The 21-year-old frontman has moved to Ibrox for an undisclosed fee, signing a four-year-deal, for a fee believed to be around the £8million mark with an extra £2million due in add-ons. His arrival bolsters the club’s attack following the sale of Hamza Igamane to Lille last week, and the expected departure of Cyriel Dessers to Panathinaikos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Portuguese youth international was brought to Goodison Park two summers ago, with Everton agreeing to pay Sporting CP a fee of £11million in order to bring him to the club, though his time on Merseyside has not gone to plan, with the youngster restricted to just 42 minutes of league football last season.

Upon confirmation of his move to Ibrox, the forward spoke of his delight at joining the club, saying: “I am really happy to be here, when I spoke with Kevin and Russell, I knew straight away that I wanted to join the club.

“I can’t wait to meet everyone, the coaches, my teammates and all of the staff. I just want to meet everyone and get involved. I have heard about the atmosphere here and the stadium and I can’t wait to play.”

Despite his struggles in the English top flight, current Rangers sporting director Kevin Thelwell, who brought him to Everton in 2023, has been keen to bring the player to Ibrox, with the Gers supremo believed to be a key driver behind the transfer. The Light Blues appear prepared to gamble on the player’s long-term potential, with his 14 goals in 37 Portugal youth international caps seeing him compared to the likes of 70-goal AC Milan star Rafael Leão in his homeland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re really pleased to bring Youssef to Rangers. He’s a young striker with huge potential and a lot of the qualities we were looking for in that position.

“At just 21, he already has valuable experience at a high level, and we believe this is the right environment for him to continue his development. We’re excited to work with him over the coming years and help him fulfil that potential here at Rangers.”,” said Rangers head coach Martin.

Sporting director Thelwell added: “I am delighted to welcome Youssef to Rangers. I know his character well from our time at Everton, and I’ve always been impressed by his attitude, professionalism, and hunger to improve.