Rangers keep tabs on Bojan Miovski situation as transfer move hinges on three factors despite exits
Rangers are monitoring Macedonian striker Bojan Miovski’s situation at Girona, with the former Aberdeen hitman one of several options the Ibrox hierarchy are considering ahead of the transfer deadline closing on September 1.
Miovski is out of the first-team picture with Girona and has been left out of their squad for Sunday’s La Liga match against Villarreal. Their head coach Michel has all but confirmed that the 26-year-old is not in his long-term plans.
“It's a technical decision, it's mine,” Michel said when asked to explain Miovski’s omission. “Cristian Stuani is back, he's back, and we've been able to make Dawda [Camara] a professional, who couldn't make it in time last week, and that's it. It's my decision.”
Girona bought Miovski from Aberdeen a year ago in a deal that could reach £6.5 million and while he made a good impression to begin with in the north of Spain, he has fallen down the pecking order.
Rangers are aware of Miovski’s situation and the former MTK Budapest striker, who scored 44 goals in 91 starts for Aberdeen during two seasons at Pittodrie, is understood to be keen on a move away from Girona, either on loan or permanently.
The Ibrox side have a number of striking targets in mind, but to what extent Rangers reinforce their forward line will be influenced on what happens with current players Cyriel Dessers and Hamza Igamane, as well as progression in the Champions League qualifiers.
Dessers and Igamane have potential suitors
Dessers continues to court interest from Greek side AEK Athens, while Igamane was subject of a rejected loan bid from Lille earlier this week. And should Rangers reach the Champions League, their coffers will be bolstered to the tune of £40m, although they need to overturn a 3-1 deficit with Club Brugge in Belgium next week to advance from the play-off round. If they fail, they have the parachute of the Europa League.
Meanwhile, Rangers have recouped an undisclosed fee for left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, who has left Govan to sign for Besiktas in his homeland of Turkey.
A statement from Rangers on Saturday read: “Rangers can today confirm Ridvan Yilmaz has joined Besiktas for an undisclosed fee. The Turkish full-back made over 70 appearances for the club after joining in the summer of 2022 and was part of the League Cup winning side in December 2023. Everyone at Rangers wishes Ridvan well in his future endeavours.”
Centre-half Ben Davies is also on the move after he sealed a loan switch to Oxford United in the EFL Championship.
“Rangers can today confirm Ben Davies has joined Oxford United on a season-long loan,” the club posted. “The move follows the defender's loan spell with Birmingham City last season where he made over 40 appearances in their title-winning campaign in EFL League One. Everyone at Rangers wishes Ben well for the season ahead.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.