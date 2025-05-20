Rangers confirm big-name departures as betting suspended on next manager appointment

Six players exit Ibrox as club nears manager appointment

Rangers confirmed the departure of six first-team players on Tuesday as one bookmaker suspended betting on Steven Gerrad becoming the club's next manager.

Ianis Hagi, Tom Lawrence and Leon Balogun have been released following the expiry of their contracts while loan players Vaclav Cerny, Neraysho Kasanwirjo and Rafael Fernandes have returned to their parent clubs; Wolfsburg, Feyenoord and Lille respectively.

Romania international Hagi made 130 appearances for Rangers in more than five years, although he spent a season on loan with Alaves and found himself out of favour earlier this season because of an apparent trigger in his contract. The situation was eventually settled to allow the 26-year-old to return to the first team.

Ianis Hagi has departed Rangers after five years with the club. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

A club statement read: “After various conversations, both the club and Ianis have decided to part ways and mutually agreed to bring their time together to an end, after years full of great achievements and tough moments, always driven by the same ambition and commitment to the team.”

Wales international Lawrence, 31, scored 12 goals in 69 appearances but injury affected his contribution during three years at Ibrox.

Balogun earlier confirmed his departure from Rangers with a feeling of “sadness” that he did not get to say goodbye to the Gers fans. The 36-year-old centre-half recently expressed his desire to extend his time at the Ibrox club who, in the midst of a takeover by a US consortium, are on the hunt for a new manager following Barry Ferguson’s interim spell as boss.

Balogun’s emotional farewell

Balogun, in his second stint at Rangers, made 30 appearances this season, the last of which was against Hibs at Easter Road on Saturday, where he came off in the first half with an injury.

In his Instagram post, he wrote: “If I would have known that the last 2 games of the season were my last for the club I would have made sure to say goodbye to all of you accordingly. Unfortunately I wasn’t afforded that opportunity which saddens me as I would have liked to have walked round Ibrox one last time and returned all the love and support you’ve given me during my 2 stints.

“I don’t know when I’ll be back, but I promise I won’t be a stranger. Thank you for making me feel at home and appreciated wherever we met. You’ve become more than just my club, you’ve become family. And for that I will be forever grateful. All the best my people.”

Leon Balogun goes off injured, in what turns out to be his last match for Rangers, during the 2-2 draw with Hibs at Easter Road. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The Berlin-born Nigeria international initially joined Rangers after leaving Wigan in 2020 and he won the William Hill Premiership title under Steven Gerrard in 2021. Balogun left for QPR in 2022 but returned to Govan after a year.

He said: “So many memories, good ones as well as a few tough ones. But it’s the latter especially that made my love for the club grow even stronger. The moments when we all stuck together and went again – no matter the disappointment or frustration. In these moments the club revealed what makes it most special: YOU. The people supporting us week in week out, near and far, demanding, expecting, pushing us to do better and go for glory.

“The people working for the club behind the scenes, meeting us with a smile everyday, doing their absolute best to contribute to the success of the club in their own way. You’re the heartbeat of the club and it’s been an honour to represent you!”

Betfair have suspended betting on a Rangers return for Steven Gerrard. | Getty Images

Gerrard return on cards?

Meanwhile, rumours of Gerrard’s potential return to Ibrox have intensified after online bookmaker Betfair suspended betting on him becoming Rangers manager for a second time. Gerrard is odds-on favourite with other betting firms to become Philippe Clement’s long-term successor after interim head coach Barry Ferguson left the club on Sunday.

The former Liverpool captain left Glasgow for Aston Villa in November 2021 after more than three years in charge. He only won one trophy but it was an unbeaten league title triumph that prevented Celtic clinching a record 10 in a row.

