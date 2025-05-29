Next Rangers Manager: Here are the latest odds as Ibrox hierarchy close in on key appointment

Rangers are closing in on the appointment of their 20th permanent manager, with the Ibrox hierarchy said to be holding further talks with the main candidates this week.

After confirming interim boss Barry Ferguson would not be given the role on a permanent basis, work has ramped up from the Glasgow giants in order to appoint a new manager ahead of the new season.

But who will the Rangers hierarchy turn to in a bid to bring a halt to Celtic’s dominance in the Scottish Premiership?

The Scotsman take a look at the leading candidates and the latest next Rangers manager odds*.

All odds are offered by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

Kevin Muscat - 33/1 Heavily linked to the role in the past, the Australian is an outsider to be named the new Rangers manager.

Frank Lampard - 33/1 Beaten in the dying seconds of extra-time by Sunderland, the ex-Chelsea boss will hope to lead Coventry City to promotion next season - but is tipped to stand an outside chance of the Rangers job.

Danny Rohl - 20/1 The Sheffield Wednesday boss has an uncertain future at Hillsborough and has been touted for the vacant role at Ibrox, but his odds of landing the role have fallen to 20/1 in recent weeks.

Marco Rose - 17/1 The former head coach of both RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund has been heavily linked with the Rangers job in recent months due to his connection with the 49ers group. He is still in the running for the job, according to the bookies odds.