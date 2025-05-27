Here is the contract expiry date of every Rangers player heading into the summer transfer window. Cr: SNS Group.Here is the contract expiry date of every Rangers player heading into the summer transfer window. Cr: SNS Group.
Here is the contract expiry date of every Rangers player heading into the summer transfer window. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

When every Rangers contract expires at Ibrox following club's confirmation of six departures

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 27th May 2025, 14:36 BST

This is when every Rangers player is out of contract at Ibrox.

With a underwhelming domestic campaign now behind them, Rangers have a huge summer ahead as they edge closer to an impending takeover and look to appoint a new manager.

Failure to offer Celtic any sort of challenge in the Scottish Premiership title race saw Philippe Clement sacked in February, and the interim appointment of Barry Ferguson failed to spark an upturn in form at Ibrox as they limped to second place, finishing 17 points behind their Glasgow rivals.

The club have already confirmed Tom Lawrence, Leon Balogun and Ianis Hagi will depart the club this summer following the expiration of their contracts, while Vaclav Cerny, Neraysho Kasanwirjo and Rafael Fernandes will all return to their parent clubs after their reached the end of their loan deals.

With the 49ers takeover on the horizon, every Rangers player will find their futures put under the microscope, but which individuals are protected by long-term contracts - and which have just one year left to run?

Here, The Scotsman looks at when every Rangers player’s contract expires:

Has been linked with a £7million move to Everton in recent months, but has the longest contract of any current Rangers player. His deal does not expire until the summer of 2029.

1. Hamza Igamane

Has been linked with a £7million move to Everton in recent months, but has the longest contract of any current Rangers player. His deal does not expire until the summer of 2029. | Ian MacNicol Photo: Ian MacNicol

Photo Sales
Signed from Aberdeen last summer, the Scotland youth international was handed a bumper deal upon his arrival. His contract runs until the summer of 2028.

2. Connor Barron

Signed from Aberdeen last summer, the Scotland youth international was handed a bumper deal upon his arrival. His contract runs until the summer of 2028. | Andrew Milligan Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales
Linked to Chelsea in January, the left-back has had an inconsistent first season in Govan, but will have plenty time to improve. He is on a contract until the summer of 2028.

3. Jefte

Linked to Chelsea in January, the left-back has had an inconsistent first season in Govan, but will have plenty time to improve. He is on a contract until the summer of 2028. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
The Brazilian has endured an injury hit two years at Ibrox, and will be hoping he can shake off his niggles and get a good pre-season under his belt. He still has plenty of time to turn his Rangers career around, with his contract running until the summer of 2028.

4. Danilo

The Brazilian has endured an injury hit two years at Ibrox, and will be hoping he can shake off his niggles and get a good pre-season under his belt. He still has plenty of time to turn his Rangers career around, with his contract running until the summer of 2028. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:IbroxScottish Premiership
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice