When every Rangers contract expires at Ibrox following club's confirmation of six departures

With a underwhelming domestic campaign now behind them, Rangers have a huge summer ahead as they edge closer to an impending takeover and look to appoint a new manager.

Failure to offer Celtic any sort of challenge in the Scottish Premiership title race saw Philippe Clement sacked in February, and the interim appointment of Barry Ferguson failed to spark an upturn in form at Ibrox as they limped to second place, finishing 17 points behind their Glasgow rivals.

The club have already confirmed Tom Lawrence, Leon Balogun and Ianis Hagi will depart the club this summer following the expiration of their contracts, while Vaclav Cerny, Neraysho Kasanwirjo and Rafael Fernandes will all return to their parent clubs after their reached the end of their loan deals.

With the 49ers takeover on the horizon, every Rangers player will find their futures put under the microscope, but which individuals are protected by long-term contracts - and which have just one year left to run?

Here, The Scotsman looks at when every Rangers player’s contract expires:

1 . Hamza Igamane Has been linked with a £7million move to Everton in recent months, but has the longest contract of any current Rangers player. His deal does not expire until the summer of 2029. | Ian MacNicol Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

2 . Connor Barron Signed from Aberdeen last summer, the Scotland youth international was handed a bumper deal upon his arrival. His contract runs until the summer of 2028. | Andrew Milligan Photo: Andrew Milligan Photo Sales

3 . Jefte Linked to Chelsea in January, the left-back has had an inconsistent first season in Govan, but will have plenty time to improve. He is on a contract until the summer of 2028. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales