Rangers are hoping to appoint a new manager soon.

Rangers are set to hold fresh talks with Davide Ancelotti ‘over the next few days’ after a fresh report claimed the Italian “wants to” become the new head coach at Ibrox.

According to a new report from highly-respected BBC Columnist Guillem Balague, the 35-year-old ex-Real Madrid assistant manager held fresh talks with Rangers over their managerial vacancy in London last week, and is now hoping to be appointed the 20th permanent manager in the history of the football club.

Barry Ferguson took charge of the club on an interim basis following the sacking of Philippe Clement in February, but was unable to convince the Rangers hierarchy to give him the job on a permanent basis after a series of inconsistent results during his short tenure. The club confirmed last week Ferguson would not be the club’s next manager, with the trio of Ancelotti, Steven Gerrard and Russell Martin immediately installed as the leading favourites for the role.

The impending takeover from the Andrew Cavenagh-led consortium involving 49ers Enterprises is said to be edging closer to completion, but is said to have slowed down the process of appointing a new manager, though it now appears the Light Blues are closing in on an appointment with the domestic season now at an end.

Balague revealed that Ancelotti was approached by the Glasgow giants earlier this month to discuss him being the new manager of Rangers, with the Italian asked to ‘outline his vision’ for the football club. He adds that there has since been a ‘series’ of positive conversations with Ancelotti and the club, who has been working at Real Madrid under his father Carlo in recent seasons at the Bernabéu.

Could Luke Modric make a sensational move to Rangers this summer? | Getty Images

A former player at both AC Milan and Borgomanero, it would be the 35-year-old’s first managerial job, having previously assisted his father at Bayern Munich, Napoli and Everton. His father has recently been appointed as the new national team coach for Brazil, though his son will not join him in South America, with Ancelotti Jnr hoping to secure his first manager’s job this summer.

While Cavenagh’s Rangers takeover is yet to be fully completed, it is understood that sporting director-in-waiting Kevin Thelwell and the American consortium looking to buy the club are involved in the recruitment process, alongside chief executive Patrick Stewart. In the report, Balague believes the Glasgow giants must act quickly to secure Ancelotti though, with “three other high-level opportunities” on the horizon for the young coach, adding that they club could miss out on the Italian if a decision isn’t reached by the end of the week.

Balague has also named Real Madrid and Croatia legend Luka Modric as a potential signing for the club, should Ancelotti get the gig, saying the Italian has “mentioned the prospect of him being the next Rangers manager to Real [Madrid] players, including 39-year-old midfielder Modric, who is leaving the Spanish giants this summer but has yet to decide on his next move.”