The ex-Liverpool midfielder has been linked with a move to Rangers.

Rangers have been put on hot alert after one of their rumoured transfer targets has reportedly declared his intention to move clubs in order to find a ‘new adventure’ this summer - though a move to Ibrox would be based on one condition.

A huge summer lies ahead at Ibrox, with the impending takeover from Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises edging closer to completion, and talks underway over the appointment of a new head coach following confirmation that interim boss Barry Ferguson would not be given the role on a full time basis.

While Davide Ancelotti is the current favourite to get the gig, ex-Rangers title winning boss Steven Gerrard is also thought to be in the frame for a sensational return after being linked to the role ever since the departure of Philippe Clement back in February, and it now appears a potential return for the 44-year-old could see the club target 83-cap England international Jordan Henderson.

According to reports in the Netherlands, the Ajax and England midfielder is on the list of signings that Gerrard is aiming to link up with his ex-Liverpool teammate should he be appointed, with De Telegraaf podcast ‘Kick-Off’ saying that Gerrard ‘would like to bring Henderson’ to the Glasgow giants if he is appointed as Rangers’ next boss.

Liverpool's English midfielder Steven Gerrard (R) celebrates with Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson after scoring the winning goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Queens Park Rangers at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, northwest England, on May 2, 2015. AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLIS

Gerrard has a long history with Henderson, with the pair having played together at Liverpool during the latter years of his career, while he also made him one of his first signings during his time in charge of Al-Ettifaq, tempting the former Anfield captain to make a controversial move to the Saudi Pro League club in the summer of 2023. his stint at Al-Ettifaq lasted just six months though, with Henderson opting to move to Ajax in January 2024.

However, it looks like he could be ready to make another move this summer following the departure of Ajax head coach Francesco Farioli. It is claimed Henderson is looking to move on when the window opens, with the 34-year-old said to be ‘open to a new adventure’. The experienced midfielder’s chances of leaving the Johan Cruijff ArenA are now rated as ‘highly likely’, with Rangers one of the player’s potential destinations.

Rangers are likely to face strong competition for his signature from Henderson’s boyhood club Sunderland though, following their dramatic promotion to the English Premier League at the weekend. A former player and supporter of the Black Cats, Henderson was spectator at Wembley last Saturday as an injury time goal from Tommy Watson helped Sunderland beat Sheffield United 2-1 in the EFL Championship playoff final, opening the door for an emotional return to the Wearsiders, according to journalist Mike Verweij.

"Sunderland is his old club and, of course, he wasn't in the stands for nothing," Verweij said. “Ajax wants to get rid of his salary, that is one of the conflicts between the Ajax management and Francesco Farioli. Farioli really wanted to keep him, Ajax wanted to get rid of his salary. I think now that Farioli is gone, Henderson wants to leave too. He felt a lot of confidence. I think the road to one of those two clubs [Rangers and Sunderland] is open”.