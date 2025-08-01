Mikey Moore signs for Rangers: 12 quotes about the Spurs 'wonderkid' after his arrival at Ibrox

Rangers head coach Russell Martin has confirmed his eighth new signing of the summer, with the loan capture of talented Tottenham Hotspur teenager Mikey Moore.
The 17-year-old has been dubbed as a ‘wonderkid’, with a number of former managers, teammates and academy coaches hailing his as one of Britain’s most exciting young talents.
The starlet, who turns 18 next month, played under ex-Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou last season, scoring his first senior goal in a 3-0 win over Elfsborg on the way to his team's Europa League success.
Officially the youngest player to play for Spurs in the English Premier League, he made his league debut against Manchester City in May 2024 at the age of 16 years and 277 days, and has excited Spurs fans with his enormous potential ever since. But what can he bring to Rangers during his season-long stay on loan?
Here, The Scotsman looks through 12 of the best quotes from former managers, coach and his current Spurs teammates about Rangers’ exciting new signing.
