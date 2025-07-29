Mikey Moore Rangers transfer situation addressed as Russell Martin spells out Panathinaikos plan

Rangers head coach answers questions on links to Spurs teenager

Russell Martin indicated he would be keen to add Mikey Moore to his squad amid speculation Rangers are poised to sign the Tottenham teenager.

The 17-year-old has made 21 appearances for Spurs but their new manager Thomas Frank explained on Tuesday he would like to “find the right option” for the attacker to get the necessary game time to accelerate his development.

When asked about Moore at his pre-match media briefing on the eve of Wednesday’s Champions League qualifier with Panathinaikos in Athens, Gers boss Martin said little to dispel suggestions he is set to move to Ibrox.

Rangers head coach Russell Martin during a training session on Tuesday ahead of the trip to Greece. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“I think I’ve said to you all the way along that as soon as it’s done you’ll be the first guys to know,” Martin said on Tuesday. “There’s lots of players we like, lots that we’re linked to. He’s a really good player and if at any point he becomes a Rangers player we will let you know.”

Martin has made no effort to downplay the level of transfer activity he expects in his first transfer window in charge as he bids to get his squad to the level he wants.

“I think we still have a few areas we need to strengthen and put a bit more depth in for sure,” said the former Scotland international. “I think some areas are more obvious than others but I think we’re still looking to add to the squad. I keep saying that we will add to the squad but it has to be the right ones and definitely in the right areas.”

Martin’s plan of attack in Athens

The Rangers squad arrived in Athens on Tuesday without summer signing Thelo Aasgaard and striker Hamza Igamane, who have missed out through injury.

Gers are aiming to protect a 2-0 advantage in the Olympic Stadium, and Martin has told his players they must be even better in the Greek capital than they were in the home leg.

From left: Mohamed Diomande, Nicolas Raskin, Cyriel Dessers and James Tavernier arrive for a Rangers training session on Tuesday. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“For me, it’s the same situation we found ourselves in before the first game,” said. “It’s a tough game against a good opponent that we have to be really ready for and I think we’ll be better than we were last week, we have to be.

“I think at this football club you have to try and win every single game. I think that has to be the mentality of our team. I don’t believe in going into something and trying to avoid something.

“We try and work towards something rather than work away from it. We’ll work hard to try and win the game and we have to be very, very good to do that. I’m looking forward to it.”

Athens has been basking in temperatures in the mid-30s this week and it is forecast to be almost 30C come kick-off time, but Martin is unfazed by such a prospect.

“I think we had an extremely hot week in St George’s (at their pre-season base in England) where the guys had to work really, really hard and cover a lot of distance,” he said. “I think that will help prepare us, but it’s the same for both teams. We have to manage the game in the best way possible, in our way, for us, and I think the players are ready for that.