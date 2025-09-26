Rangers will look to bounce back from their midweek defeat to Genk in the Europa League and claim their first league win of the season when they visit Livingston in the Scottish Premiership at Almondvale on Sunday (kick-off: 3pm).

Any positive momentum gained from last weekend’s Premier Sports Cup win over Hibs dissipated in Europa on Thursday, as former Celtic striker Oh Hyeon-gyu secured a 1-0 win for the travelling Belgians, with Mohamed Diomande’s first-half red card proving pivotal at Ibrox.

The hosts, Livingston, are also in dire need of a league victory after last weekend’s 3-2 defeat to Dundee at Dens Park meant David Martindale’s side have now gone five games without a win in all competitions. Just three points separate the two teams heading into Sunday’s clash, and neither can afford another defeat.