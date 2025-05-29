'Positive' Napoli twist for Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour after Romano teases major Serie A news

Scudetto-winning boss had been in line to return to Juventus

Napoli’s Scotland duo Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour could get a huge post-title boost after news emerged in Italy on Wednesday night that the club’s head coach Antonio Conte is poised remain at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Conte’s future has been the topic of much debate and discussion since Napoli won Serie A for only the fourth time in their history on Friday night. They defeated Cagliari 2-0 at home to pip Internazionale to the Scudetto by a single point, with McTominay netting the opening goal with an acrobatic effort.

However, reports quickly surfaced in the aftermath suggesting that Conte had managed his final Napoli match, with a strained relationship with veteran president Aurelio De Laurentiis cited. The duo are said to hold differing opinions over recruitment plans and ambitions for a new training base.

Napoli's Scotland duo Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour have flourished under Antonio Conte. | Getty Images

Conte was being lined up for a return to Juventus, where he has been a manager and a player previously, but in a major update from respected Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, there is increasing confidence that the 55-year-old will remain at Napoli.

“Napoli are confident to keep Antonio Conte as their head coach for the next season,” Romano wrote on social media. “President De Laurentiis spoke again to Conte today [Wednesday] with positive direct contact. Final answer soon but Napoli now hope for Conte to stay. It was never over or closed chapter, so far.”

Such was the expectation that Conte would depart, De Laurentiis had lined up former AC Milan and Juventus boss Max Allegri as his replacement. Yet it now appears he will be making a return to the San Siro. “AC Milan have sent their formal proposal to Massimiliano Allegri to be their new head coach,” continued Romano. “He’s the main option to replace Sérgio Conceiçao, with good chances for it to happen if Napoli will continue with Antonio Conte.”

Conte gets best out of Scottish duo

If Conte decides to stay at Napoli, it will be a huge boost to McTominay and Gilmour, who have both excelled under his tutelage. Signed from Manchester United last summer for £25 million, McTominay scored 12 goals in total and was voted Serie A’s player of the season, while ex-Rangers youngster Gilmour arrived from Brighton and played a large chunk of the season as Conte’s No 6. The head coach worked with Gilmour in the past at Chelsea and has always been a supporter of the 23-year-old.