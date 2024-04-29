Rangers skipper Tavernier “in talks” about testimonial as he addresses Gerrard speculation

Rangers skipper James Tavernier with teammate Jack Butland, Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley and Hearts skipper Lawrence Shankland after being nominayed for PFA Scotland Premiership Player of the Year

James Tavernier has stressed his desire to stay at Rangers despite recent criticism from fans and reported interest from Saudi Arabia.

The honour of being the first Rangers player in over 20 years to be awarded a testimonial match looks set to trump the lure of Middle East millions with the 32-year-old skipper putting legacy before luxury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new deal he signed in 2022 and which expires in 2026 won’t see him go hungry of course, especially when the agreement included the prospect of a testimonial, which has been pencilled in for next year. Tavernier has already been inducted into the Ibrox Hall of Fame and is now set to become the first player since John Brown to be handed a testimonial by Rangers.

He joined the club nine years ago this summer in a £250,000 deal from Wigan Athletic. He has since been linked many times with moves elsewhere, including Saudi Arabia. A recent report claims both he and Rangers teammate Connor Goldson are a transfer target for Al-Ettifaq, where former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is currently based.

Tavernier knew his future would be a source of interest as he attended a press briefing after being included among the PFA Scotland Premiership player of the year nominees along with teammate Jack Butland, Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland and Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley. Tavernier has already lifted the League Cup this season as well as scored a career high 24 goals from right back.

He could still lead Rangers to the treble and is determined to avoid being distracted by transfer talk. “I think speculation is always around football," he said. I know you’re speaking about the Saudi thing.

“That has been speculated about for the last year and a bit now, so it’s not new news. I think the new news is that Connor’s name has been attached to it, but it’s not new news. I’ve got two seasons left on my contract at Rangers, and we’re in talks obviously about a testimonial, so my contract is at Rangers. I am fully focused on the years ahead and I’m excited about the years ahead and what they can bring. So, my full focus is on Rangers.

“Football talks, and it can sometimes be out of your own control. But today, I’m a Rangers player, and my full focus is on Rangers. I’ve got two seasons left at Rangers and as I’ve said before, my family are really settled and we’re loving life. This is my ninth season, and I’ve always tried to better myself.”

He acknowledged that a testimonial was a huge attraction of staying put. A Rangers player has not enjoyed such a distinction since John Brown against Anderlecht in 2001. Ian Ferguson was awarded one in 1999 against Sunderland.

“It’s something you don’t really see in football these days,” said Tavernier. “It’s a rarity that you get a testimonial for players, and it’s another landmark. Ten years at a club is a benchmark, and it’s something that I’d like to see.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More imminently, the defender is hoping to be named PFA Scotland player of the year at a dinner in Glasgow on Sunday night. He won the award in 2021.