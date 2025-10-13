Rangers next manager twist as new favourite emerges amid challenging timeline

New shortlist drawn up for Ibrox vacancy after Gerrard rejection

Rangers are understood to have drawn up a new short list following the latest round of talks with candidates to replace Russell Martin as manager.

The timeline is beginning to look challenging in terms of an appointment prior to Saturday’s return to league action against Dundee United at Ibrox.

The Rangers hierarchy were sent back to the drawing board at the weekend after Steven Gerrard rejected the chance to return to Ibrox although discussions had already taken place with other candidates.

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl remains high in the running as does Kevin Muscat, the former Rangers defender who is now in charge of Chinese Super League club Shanghai Port.

Muscat has now overtaken Rohl as the bookies’ favourite and has emerged as a serious contender to fill the vacant post. However, the situation is complicated by the fact his current side are involved in a title race in the Far East. Shanghai Port sit top with four games left. Their final league match is scheduled for the end of November.

The 52-year-old would likely be unavailable for several weeks and whether Rangers are prepared to rely on an interim appointment for a number of big games, including a Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden at the start of November, could influence the decision about his potential recruitment.

Under-19 coach and former defender Steven Smith is currently leading training alongside Brian Gilmour, the club’s B team coach, and head of performance Rhys Owen. Goalkeeper coach Sal Bibbo, appointed under Martin, is also still involved.

Slaven Bilic has also been heavily backed in the next Rangers manager betting market. His name came to prominence over the weekend in connection with the Ibrox vacancy and the former West Ham United manager has spoken to media in his Croatian homeland about his future plans. The 57-year-old last worked for Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League.