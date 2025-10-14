Rangers sanctioned by SPFL as club found guilty of breaching rules on fan behaviour

Suspended sentence handed down on Ibrox club after pyro display

Rangers have been sanctioned by the Scottish Professional Football League following the behaviour of supporters during the first league game of the season away at Motherwell.

The SPFL found that the currently managerless club had breached SPFL Rule H37 by failing to take approriate measures to prevent the "large-scale, organised and illegal pyrotechnics display" which took place in the away end during the 1-1 draw at Fir Park on August 2.

Rangers failed "to ensure, as far as is reasonably practicable, that their supporters did not engage in ‘unacceptable conduct’ at that match," the SPFL confirmed in a statement which added: "The club were also found to have failed to identify or take proportionate disciplinary measures against the supporters responsible for the pyrotechnic display."

Rangers fans hold up blue pyrotechnics during the William Hill Premiership season opener at Motherwell. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

As a result, Rangers have been served with a suspended reduction of 50 tickets for a future away SPFL match, which will be triggered in the event of any further pyrotechnic use by away fans on, or before, June 30, 2026.

If this sanction is invoked, Rangers will be forced to pay the costs for the 50 tickets to the home club for the respective match.

The Ibrox club have also been in hot water with UEFA this season having been fined 20,000 euros and served with a one-match ban for away fans in European competition - suspended for two years - for pyro displays before the Champions League qualifying game against Club Brugge in Belgium in August.

