49ers can't be impressed by distasteful Rangers display as Celtic message remains loud and clear

Final Old Firm display ends in fair result - and landscape could be very different next time

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arthur Numan came on during the interval and shook a clenched fist in the air. It was that kind of afternoon at Ibrox. Defiance even if it meant very little except an extended period of local bragging rights and not even that in the end. As the retired Dutch full-back himself noted during a trackside interview, “it’s all about winning trophies”.

Numan knows this. Barry Ferguson, who seemed particularly agitated throughout, knows this and all the home supporters at Ibrox know it too. The number of Rangers fans present in the 49, 883 crowd was lower than in recent times due to the welcome return of away fans at this fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Celtic visitors were welcomed back in typically cordial manner. “Take aim against the rebel scum,” ran the message along the bottom of a tifo display in the Copland Stand. It was accompanied by a large image of Graeme Souness brandishing a double-barrelled shotgun, one actually dating to a photo session in 1982 when Scotland were preparing to take on New Zealand in the World Cup.

Rangers and Celtic could not be separated in the final Old Firm clash of the season. | SNS Group

It was repurposed here and a penny for the thoughts of the corporate communications arm of the 49ers Enterprises, the prospective new owners of Rangers, as they try and square this Sabbath greeting with the wholesome American family values anchoring their mission statement. In fact, it wasn’t long before their thoughts were perhaps made known via official communication from Rangers a few hours after the final whistle, with the club – following some possible pressure from across the Atlantic – conceding that the tifo “crossed a line” and was “unacceptable”. It had nevertheless been given the green light by someone at Ibrox.

“Seasons of beatings, to be continued….” was another, somewhat more opaque message from the same end of the ground unveiled during the second half. They’ve certainly suffered more than a few defeats this season, have Rangers. But this banner was, one assumes, referencing the Ibrox side’s recent successes over Celtic in one-off meetings stretching back to, well, the one that really mattered in December when the League Cup was at stake.

Celtic content with point at Rangers

Celtic were happy enough to take a share of the spoils here, secured with a goal that offered a double dose of delight from Adam Idah. Initially chalked off, it was reinstated after a long VAR check that sought to determine whether Daizen Maeda was interfering with play or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The conclusion was that he wasn’t. Idah, now back in the own half along with his teammates, hared off to celebrate once more in front of the Celtic fans. The Irish striker has had his critics but finished well on the turn with the aid of a deflection off John Souttar after another fortuitous rebound off Maeda in the run-up. It made up for an earlier miss, one which threatened to stand as a defining moment given Rangers scored the opener almost immediately afterwards.

Cyriel Dessers blasts home Rangers' opener against Celtic. | SNS Group

Idah was foiled by Liam Kelly after he was one-on-one with the goalkeeper and Rangers took advantage of this let-off with a sweeping, stylish goal. It highlighted their potential as well as serving as a reminder that however many times one writes off Dessers, who had barely been involved up until the 44th minute, he tends to slam such criticism back in your face. Mohamed Diomande carried the ball forward before unloading into the box. Vaclav Cerny showed tremendous awareness to let the ball run through his legs to take Cameron Carter-Vickers out of the game and hand Dessers the chance.

There was still much to do. The striker’s first touch was sure and his second touch likewise before he steered the ball into the corner, having shrugged off the attentions of Liam Scales. Idah messed up a perhaps easier chance in the second half when he swiped at a cross with his right foot and saw the ball hit his standing leg as Rangers pressed for a winner.

Celtic miss their influential trio

It was probably a fair result. The home side will be frustrated by a Nico Raskin header ruled out for a tightest of tight offside decision by VAR in the first half. Rangers pressed with more intent, Celtic enjoyed more control. The visitors could afford to play slightly within themselves and were noticeably under strength, with Alistair Johnston, Jota and Nicolas Kuhn all missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A chance to win the game right at the end was spurned by the visitors. To have conceded at this point would have been bad enough but in the manner Rangers almost did unforgivable. The chance arose from a Rangers throw-in deep in the opposition half. James Tavernier was in the process of ambling over with the intention of hurling the ball into the goalmouth. He was surprised when Hamza Igamane, who was needed in the box, took a quick throw-in and, when Tavernier’s sloppy pass gifted Celtic possession, Rangers were suddenly at the mercy of Maeda. While he had the legs, the pacey Japanese forward did not quite have the composure and Kelly spread himself well to block before Tavernier, who got back well, cleared.

Celtic's Daizen Maeda is thwarted by Rangers keeper Liam Kelly right at the death. | SNS Group

The coughing-up of such a cheaply conceded chance was another reason for Ferguson to throw up his hands in despair. He stressed again afterwards how much he wants the Rangers job on a permanent basis and his irritated demeanour during the 90 minutes perhaps identified a man with a lot riding on the line, even if it was, on the face of it, a dead rubber.

Despite its supposed meaninglessness, and the midday kick-off, passions ran inevitably high. In addition to the unsavoury tifo, Celtic goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo had to remove a glass bottle thrown into his box by a supporter shortly after Celtic’s equaliser, something else condemned by the Ibrox club later.