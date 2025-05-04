Rangers-Celtic glass bottle incident gets stern response as tifo display condemned

Ibrox chiefs not happy with supporter conduct

Rangers say they will “take the strongest possible action” against the supporter responsible for throwing a glass bottle on to the pitch during Sunday’s Old Firm match against Celtic.

The final Glasgow derby of the season ended in stalemate after Celtic’s Adam Idah cancelled out Cyriel Dessers’ opener for Rangers at Ibrox. However, the spectacle was marred by an incident during the second half when a Buckfast bottle was one of many items thrown on to the playing surface.

Celtic goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo removed objects from his penalty box in the second half, while Rangers substitute Neraysho Kasanwirjo was spotted entering the field of play take away the bottle. Some Rangers fans situated in the Copland Road Stand also unfurled a banner pre-match with a photo of ex-Rangers manager Graeme Souness holding a gun in the direction of the Celtic fans with the words ‘take aim against the rebel scum’, which the Govan club says “crossed a line”.

In response, Rangers issued a statement after the match which read: “Rangers Football Club condemns the actions of the individual who threw a bottle during today’s match. This behaviour has no place at our stadium. Steps have already been taken to identify the person responsible, and the club will take the strongest possible action once their identity is confirmed.

“We also acknowledge that the tifo displayed prior to kick-off crossed a line and was unacceptable. Our approach to supporter displays has always been built on trust, with the responsibility placed on groups to exercise good judgement.

“We will reflect on how these displays are managed and engage with supporter groups to ensure the right balance of trust, responsibility and oversight is maintained moving forward.