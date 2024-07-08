With the Scottish domestic season fast approaching, Glasgow giants Rangers and Celtic have already started to build their squads for the upcoming 24/25 campaign.
Gers boss Philippe Clement has brought in a number of new faces, while long-serving stars such as Ryan Jack, Borna Barisic and Kemar Roofe have been shown the door at Ibrox with their contracts coming to an end. At Celtic, Brendan Rodgers is in the market for a new goalkeeper, while permanent deals for Adam Idah and Paulo Bernardo are high on his agenda.
As ever, the free agent market will play a pivotal role in the transfer window for many clubs this summer, with bargain buys and free transfers available the globe over. But how many of those free agents are made up of former Rangers or Celtic stars?
Here are 10 ex-Old Firm players available for free and searching for new clubs this summer.
1. Martyn Waghorn
The ex-Rangers man was signed on the same day as James Tavernier, with both players signing from Wigan Athletic. He scored 28 league goals for Rangers before being sold to Ipswich Town in 2017. Has played for promotion winning Derby County this last year after re-joining the club from Coventry City but was released last month. | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images
2. Adam Matthews
The former Celtic full-back is best remembered for having an outstanding game against Lionel Messi and Barcelona in a famous 2-1 win in the UEFA Champions League. Since leaving the Hoops for Sunderland, he has had an nomadic career that ended in him joining Omonia in the summer of 2022, where he linked up with his former boss Neil Lennon. However, he is a free agent again after the Greek club released him last month. Still just 32. | AFP via Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images
3. Dominic Ball
The ex-Rangers centre-back was part of the Rangers squad that won promotion in 2015/2016 after joining on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. He won promotion again last season, this time to the English Premier League with Ipswich Town where he featured in 15 league games as the Tractor Boys secured a memorable return to the English top tier before he was released in the summer. | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images
4. Ovie Ejaria
Remember this midfielder? One of Steven Gerrard's first signings at Rangers, Ejaria was a Liverpool academy graduate tipped for stardom. Sadly, his time at Ibrox was not successful and he joined Reading shortly afterwards, spending three and a half seasons with the Royals before his contract with terminated mutually in December 2023. Still without a club, Ejaria's future is up in the air. | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images