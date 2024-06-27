Here are the 12 highest paid Scottish Premiership players - all of whom play for Rangers or Celtic. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire)Here are the 12 highest paid Scottish Premiership players - all of whom play for Rangers or Celtic. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire)
Here are the 12 highest paid Scottish Premiership players - all of whom play for Rangers or Celtic. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire) | Jane Barlow

The 12 highest paid Rangers and Celtic players 24/25 after high-profile £21k player return

By Graham Falk
Published 27th Jun 2024, 12:50 BST

Here are the top 12 highest paid players in the Scottish Premiership ahead of the 24/25 season.

With Scotland out of the European Championships and the 24/25 fixtures now revealed for the new Scottish Premiership season, eyes are starting to return to domestic football.

While Celtic and Rangers likely to battle it out for the title, work has already begun on their summer recruitment as they both look to gain an advantage over their rivals. There will also be intrigue around both Aberdeen and Hibs with new men at the helm in the shape of Jimmy Thelin and David Gray. Dundee United will also hope to make an impressive return to the top tier.

The big transfer stories, however, are likely to come from the Old Firm. Rangers are in the midst of rebuild and have allowed a host of long-serving players to depart, while Celtic are in the market for a striker as they look to strengthen their grip on top spot.

But how much room do both sides have in their wage bill for new recruits? We look at the top 12 highest paid Old Firm players ahead of the 24/25 campaign, according to SalarySport.

Despite not playing for Rangers for almost an entire year, the Romanian Euro 2024 star is still one of the league's highest paid players. He has a reported weekly wage of £21k.

1. Ianis Hagi

Despite not playing for Rangers for almost an entire year, the Romanian Euro 2024 star is still one of the league's highest paid players. He has a reported weekly wage of £21k. | SNS GroupPhoto: SNS Group

Photo Sales
The ex-Norwich City man can delve from unplayable to anonymous for Rangers, and he'll hope for more consistency in the upcoming campaign. He earns a reported weekly wage of £22k.

2. Todd Cantwell

The ex-Norwich City man can delve from unplayable to anonymous for Rangers, and he'll hope for more consistency in the upcoming campaign. He earns a reported weekly wage of £22k. | SNS GroupPhoto: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Another player who has saw his time in Glasgow disrupted by injuries, Lawrence has popped up with some important goals when he's been on the pitch. The Welsh international earns a reported weekly wage of £22k.

3. Tom Lawrence

Another player who has saw his time in Glasgow disrupted by injuries, Lawrence has popped up with some important goals when he's been on the pitch. The Welsh international earns a reported weekly wage of £22k. | Ian MacNicol/Getty ImagesPhoto: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Signed by Giovanni van Bronckhorst in the summer of 2022, the Welsh winger has had an up and down time at Ibrox. He has a reported weekly wage of £23k.

4. Rabbi Matondo

Signed by Giovanni van Bronckhorst in the summer of 2022, the Welsh winger has had an up and down time at Ibrox. He has a reported weekly wage of £23k. | SNS GroupPhoto: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandScottish PremiershipOld Firm