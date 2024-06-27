With Scotland out of the European Championships and the 24/25 fixtures now revealed for the new Scottish Premiership season, eyes are starting to return to domestic football.

While Celtic and Rangers likely to battle it out for the title, work has already begun on their summer recruitment as they both look to gain an advantage over their rivals. There will also be intrigue around both Aberdeen and Hibs with new men at the helm in the shape of Jimmy Thelin and David Gray. Dundee United will also hope to make an impressive return to the top tier.

The big transfer stories, however, are likely to come from the Old Firm. Rangers are in the midst of rebuild and have allowed a host of long-serving players to depart, while Celtic are in the market for a striker as they look to strengthen their grip on top spot.

But how much room do both sides have in their wage bill for new recruits? We look at the top 12 highest paid Old Firm players ahead of the 24/25 campaign, according to SalarySport.

1 . Ianis Hagi Despite not playing for Rangers for almost an entire year, the Romanian Euro 2024 star is still one of the league's highest paid players. He has a reported weekly wage of £21k. | SNS Group

2 . Todd Cantwell The ex-Norwich City man can delve from unplayable to anonymous for Rangers, and he'll hope for more consistency in the upcoming campaign. He earns a reported weekly wage of £22k. | SNS Group

3 . Tom Lawrence Another player who has saw his time in Glasgow disrupted by injuries, Lawrence has popped up with some important goals when he's been on the pitch. The Welsh international earns a reported weekly wage of £22k. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images