The transfer window has slammed shut until the new year, with Rangers, Celtic and their Scottish Premiership rivals now aware of the players they have at their disposal.

Russell Martin has brought in a total of 13 players since his appointment at Ibrox in the summer, but is already facing calls for his dismissal after leading the Light Blues to their worst league start since 1978.

Across the city at Celtic, Brendan Rodgers’ side are still sitting top of the pile after four wins and a draw in their opening five leagues games, but a failure to qualify for the Champions League has certainly affected the mood.

While the window is closed, the free agent market is still expected to play a part for many clubs before January, with the Hoops already the beneficiaries due to the signing of Kelechi Iheanacho little under a fortnight ago following his release from Sevilla. With bargain buys and free transfers available the globe over, we take a look at how many of those free agents are made up of former Rangers or Celtic stars of the past.

Here are 10 former Rangers and Celtic players available for free and searching for new clubs this season.

1 . Barrie McKay The former Rangers ace and one-cap Scotland international has yet to land with another club after leaving Hearts in the summer following the expiry of his contract. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Craig Williamson Photo Sales

2 . Dylan McGeouch Started his career at Celtic, but is perhaps better known for being a key cog in Hibs' 2016 Scottish Cup winning team. The two cap Scotland international is a free agent after leaving Carlisle United in the summer. Has struggled to find a permanent home since leaving Easter Road in order to move to Sunderland in 2018, featuring for Aberdeen and Forest Green Rovers prior to his move to Brunton Park. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Borna Barisic The Croatian full-back left Rangers last summer following the expiry of his contract to join Trabzonspor. He struggled for game time in Türkiye and ended up on loan in Spain with Leganés. Suffered a bad knee injury just seven minutes into his debut, though, and returned to his parent club for treatment. His contract was mutually terminated in the summer, and he's currently on the lookout for a new team. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales