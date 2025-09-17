Rangers will look to arrest their alarming early-season form and go a step closer to silverware when they welcome Hibs to Ibrox in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final this Saturday (kick-off: 5.45pm).

Last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Hearts has left head coach Russell Martin without a win in any of his first five league games, with pressure mounting as Rangers dropped to tenth place in the table. Can the Premier Sports Cup offer him - and the Glasgow giants - some respite?

Martin has some major decisions to make. Does Nico Raskin return to the squad after his exile? Will Youssef Chermiti and Derek Cornelius be handed their full debuts after last weekend’s horror show?

Their visitors, Hibs, will be looking to follow their Edinburgh neighbours’ lead by taking a big win in Govan and piling on the misery for the embattled boss. They head into the game in strong form, and currently sit third in the Scottish Premiership, with last weekend’s entertaining 3-3 draw with Dundee United meaning they remain unbeaten domestically this season under head coach David Gray.

Both bosses will head into the game with injury concerns, though, with up to eight first-team players potentially missing the cup clash in Glasgow.

Ahead of the game at Ibrox, The Scotsman has all the early team news:

1 . Joe Rothwell - Rangers - DOUBT Went off injured during the 2-0 defeat against Hearts and is a doubt for the visit of their Edinburgh neighbours Hibs this weekend. | Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Joe Newell - Hibs - OUT The Hibs skipper remains out of action with a groin problem, with the clash at Ibrox likely to come too soon. Reports indicate he could return at the end of the month, though. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Nico Raskin - Rangers - DOUBT Was left out of the squad against Hearts at the weekend, despite his insistence that he wants to stay. It is uncertain whether Russell Martin is ready to bring him back into the fold, and his place in the squad remains a doubt at Ibrox. | Andrew Milligan Photo: Andrew Milligan Photo Sales

4 . Zach Mitchell - Hibs - DEBUT? The new signing didn't feature in the squad against Dundee United last weekend, but could come into contention against Rangers on Saturday. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales