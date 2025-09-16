Surprise Hearts exit on cards as player 'set' to return to former club amid Tynecastle 'differences'

Winger has not featured for Hearts this season

Hearts winger Kenneth Vargas is reportedly closing in on a temporary exit after falling out of favour at Tynecastle.

The Costa Rica international has not featured in a matchday squad under Derek McInnes this term with his last appearance for the club coming in a 3-0 win over Motherwell on May 10 in the penultimate game of last season.

Vargas netted for his country in a 3-3 draw with Haiti during the recent international break and is now set to return to his homeland with a loan move back to his previous club CS Herediano on the cards, according to a report.

The transfer window is still open in Costa Rica - the deadline falls on Thursday - and journalist Kevin Jimenez reports that a loan deal has been agreed that will see Vargas return to Herediano on loan until December citing “differences” with his Hearts bosses. He also claims that the 23-year-old was close to joining Spanish second tier side Ceuta but that the move fell through.

Vargas initially joined Hearts on loan from Herediano in August 2023 and scored seven goals in 34 appearances in his debut season on Gorgie before completing a permanent move for an undisclosed six-figure fee the following March.

He signed a five-year deal, but like most of his Hearts team-mates, Vargas struggled last term, contributing four goals and four assists in 42 appearances, as the team failed to secure a top six finish in the Scottish Premiership, sacking both head coach Steven Naismith and his replacement Neil Critchley before appointing McInnes in the summer.

Posting on X, Costa Rican journalist Jimenez wrote: "Kenneth Vargas is close to returning to Herediano on loan until December. Surprise move by Jafet Soto, they are in final details (he hasn't signed yet but that's what's happening).