Striker already feels ready to contribute more after thrilling debut

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelechi Iheanacho is ready to make up for lost time at Celtic after finally getting his move to Parkhead - seven months on from a failed loan deal.

Iheanacho signed for Celtic two weeks ago on a free after agreeing a termination of his contract with Spanish La Liga side Sevilla. However, he came very close to moving to Glasgow back in early February, only for a potential loan move to fall through. He eventually joined Middlesbrough in the English Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Nigerian internationalist showed a glimpse of what he can bring to Celtic this season by holding his nerve to convert a 96th-minute penalty away at Kilmarnock on his debut to clinch a 2-1 win. His goal sparked jubilant scenes in the away end as he went into the Chadwick Stand to embrace the fans.

Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates his first goal for Celtic. | SNS Group

Iheanacho worked with Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers previously at Leicester City and the 28-year-old forward is delighted to link up with his boss once again.

“We don't need to talk about that now,” Iheanacho said when asked about what happened in the winter. “We just need to put that aside and move on for the future. Of course, I always wanted to come to Celtic. It's a massive club and obviously I know the manager as well. It didn't work at that time, but now I think it's the right time.

“He [Rodgers] knows me really well and he can bring the best out of me as well. I think coming here is really good for me as well, to play under him, to play in this great club. I'll give my best for the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Massive’ feeling for Iheanacho at Celtic

Iheanacho revelled in leaving a positive first impression with the Celtic support. He had only been on the pitch for 25 minutes when the visitors won a last-gasp penalty ay Rugby Park and the ex-Man City man knew the importance of converting it.

“It was a massive feeling,” continued Iheanacho. “Everyone was happy and I could see how happy the fans were and how they felt when they jumped on the pitch. It was a massive win.

“The captain [Callum McGregor] asked if I wanted to take it and I said, ‘Yes’. So he said I could take it. This is the moment that you have to celebrate with the fans because it's a massive win, a massive three points. I thought it deserves to be celebrated.

Kelechi Iheanacho and his teammates join the fans after the Nigerian converted a late penalty. | SNS Group

“It's massive, really massive, for me. It's a great opportunity for me here, to come to this club and try to make that impact. Going forward I think it will give me the confidence to show my quality for the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iheanacho was quick to dispel any doubts over his match fitness. He has not completed 90 minutes since the end of March and had been written off in some quarters after falling out of the first-team picture at Sevilla.

“As a football player you get this all the time,” Iheanacho said. “When it's not going really well, you just need to be strong, you don't need to lose your mind. It's a professional game, so you need to just focus and keep doing the work. When it clicks you just keep going and get there.