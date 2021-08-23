Kyogo Furuhashi: Rangers confirm fans banned after video investigation

Fans involved in the abuse will be banned from future games at Ibrox and Rangers away days. (Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Scottish champions have now identified and banned the supporters filmed making offensive gestures and singing racist chants referencing the Japanese player on a bus.

After conducting a club investigation an Ibrox statement confirmed: “The individuals involved have been identified and will be banned indefinitely from all Rangers games.

“Furthermore, the RSC (Rangers Supporters Club) of which they were members and travelled with to the game, have been banned from receiving tickets for future fixtures.”

Police Scotland have also begun enquiries into the video footage which was widely condemned when it emerged online on Sunday.

Both Rangers and Celtic spoke out against the content of the video, while Kyogo Furuhashi himself has also spoken out.

He referenced Celtic fans’ half-time anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ when tweeting a message on his own social media account and wrote “I’ll never walk alone #NoToRacism”.

The forward has scored five times in seven games since arriving in Scotland from the J-League and is expected to be invovled when Ange Postecoglu’s team take on Steven Gerrard’s side in the first Old Firm match of the season on Sunday.

Both clubs condemned the contents of the weekend video in statements on Sunday night in which Rangers launched the investigation leading to the identification of those involved.

“Rangers condemns all forms of racism and discrimination. Those who indulge in such behaviour are not representative of our club or the loyal support who have stood by us through thick and thin,” a spokesperson said.

The club operates an anti-discrimination fans charter ‘Everyone Anyone’ which campaigns for inclusion, togetherness and zero-tolerance to discrimination on and off the pitch.

Celtic added: “If reports are accurate then such sickening and pathetic racist behaviour directed towards Kyogo Furuhashi deserves absolute condemnation.

"Unfortunately, a number of Celtic players in recent years have suffered similar racist abuse.

“As a club open to all, we stand firmly against racism in all its forms and we will give Kyogo our full support. All stakeholders must work together in tackling all forms of bigotry.”