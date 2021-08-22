Rangers condemn racist abuse of Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi and launch video investigation

Kyogo Furuhashi in action for Celtic during the Premier Sports Cup match between Celtic and Heart of Midlothian. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Footage from social media emerged on Sunday appearing to show a group of fans on a bus chanting a racist song about the Japanese striker and making offensive gestures.

The Ibrox club has now launched an investigation to identify who is involved in the video.

A spokesperson said: "Rangers condemns all forms of racism and discrimination.

"Those who indulge in such behaviour are not representative of our club or the loyal support who have stood by us through thick and thin.

"We are currently investigating to identify the individuals involved."

The club fought against racist abuse of player Glen Kamara during a Europa League match against Slavia Prague earlier this year and operates a diversity and inclusion campaign ‘Everyone Anyone’ . The fans charter, launched in 2020, promotes inclusion, togetherness and a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of discrimination – on and off the pitch.

Celtic completed a deal to sign striker Furuhashi from Vissel Kobe in his home country’s J-League last month and he has scored five goals in seven games since arriving in Scotland for a £4.6million transfer fee.

The 26-year-old is expected to be in manager Ange Postecoglou’s plans to face Rangers at Ibrox next weekend in the first Old Firm game of the season.

Steven Gerrard's team was also in cinch Premiership action on Sunday against Ross County and won the match in Dingwall 4-2 with goals from Joe Aribo, Connor Goldson, Alfredo Morelos and Scott Arfield.