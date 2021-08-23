Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi speaks out after racist video targets midfielder

Kyogo Furuhashi of Celtic celebrates his hat trick goal during the cinch Scottish Premiership match between Celtic FC and Dundee FC . (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images)

The club, and rivals Rangers, have each condemned the video’s contents which included offensive gestures and chants targeting the Japanese midfielder.

It is believed to have originated from a Rangers supporters bus and the player has now spoken out on his own social media account, thankful for the backing and echoing the opposition to the video’s vile content.

Posting an image of himself applauding the crowd at Parkhead he referenced the Celtic supporters’ song ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in the tweet which read “I'll never walk alone #NoToRacism”.

Furuhashi followed new boss Ange Postecoglou’s path from the Japanese J-League to the east end of Glasgow last month and has scored five times in seven games.

The video which targeted the 26-year-old was strongly criticised by both Old Firm clubs who meet on Sunday at Ibrox.

“Rangers condemns all forms of racism and discrimination. Those who indulge in such behaviour are not representative of our club or the loyal support who have stood by us through thick and thin,” a spokesperson said. “We are currently investigating to identify the individuals involved."

Celtic added: “If reports are accurate then such sickening and pathetic racist behaviour directed towards Kyogo Furuhashi deserves absolute condemnation.

"Unfortunately, a number of Celtic players in recent years have suffered similar racist abuse.

“As a club open to all, we stand firmly against racism in all its forms and we will give Kyogo our full support.

“All stakeholders must work together in tackling all forms of bigotry.”