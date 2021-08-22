Celtic release statement condemning abuse of Kyogo Furuhashi on Rangers supporters bus

Celtic have condemned racist abuse directed at their Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi on bus to Dingwall carrying Rangers supporters.

By Peter Wales
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 9:38 pm
Kyogo Furuhashi joined Celtic from Japanese club Vissel Kobe this summer.

Footage from social media emerged on Sunday appearing to show a group of fans on a bus ahead of Rangers’ match against Ross County chanting a racist song about the Japanese striker and making offensive gestures.

The Ibrox club has now launched an investigation to identify who is involved in the video.

And a statement from Celtic this evening on the abuse read: “If reports are accurate then such sickening and pathetic racist behaviour directed towards Kyogo Furuhashi deserves absolute condemnation.

"Unfortunately, a number of Celtic players in recent years have suffered similar racist abuse.

“As a club open to all, we stand firmly against racism in all its forms and we will give Kyogo our full support.

“All stakeholders must work together in tackling all forms of bigotry.”

Celtic completed a deal to sign striker Furuhashi from Vissel Kobe in his home country’s J-League last month and he has scored five goals in seven games since arriving in Scotland for a £4.6million transfer fee.

The 26-year-old is expected to be in manager Ange Postecoglou’s plans to face Rangers at Ibrox next weekend in the first Old Firm game of the season.

