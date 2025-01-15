The January window is now fully open, and the transfer rumours are coming thick and fast at Ibrox. There’s no doubt Philippe Clement will be hoping to add one or two new faces to his team if possible.

Following a defensive crisis in the last fortnight, the Rangers boss has been tipped to move for a centre-back in the January window. The likes of Manchester United’s Jonny Evans mentioned as a possible option by ex-Ibrox favourite Kris Boyd, while former Rangers defender Nikola Katic have even been touted as an option as the transfer rumours go from sublime to silly and all in between.

But what would Rangers’ starting XI look like come their game against Hearts on February 16 - the club’s first games after the window slams shut at 11pm deadline on February 3 - if the big transfer rumours were true?

Here, we look at how Rangers dream starting XI could look if the rumours are accurate and true - which you can certainly never guarantee in the January window!

1 . GK: Jack Butland Has been out recently due to an internal bleed but is Rangers' undisputed number one when fit. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group. Photo Sales

2 . RB: Dujon Sterling The versatile defender has been used across the backline, and in midfield during Philippe Clement's reign. However many would like to see him given a run in his natural position at right-back, with James Tavernier another option at full-back. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . CB: John Souttar Sorely missed in the Rangers defence, the Scotland international is currently ruled out with a groin injury but will hope to return soon. One of the Gers key men, reports claim they are wanting to agree a new long-term contract with the defender if possible. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales