How will Philippe Clement's squad look by the end of the transfer window? Cr: SNS Group.How will Philippe Clement's squad look by the end of the transfer window? Cr: SNS Group.
How will Philippe Clement's squad look by the end of the transfer window? Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Key duo stay, £1m 'bargain' joins, 22 y/o star signs up - Rangers dream XI if transfer rumours are true

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 15th Jan 2025, 16:00 BST

Here’s what Rangers' starting XI would look if the recent January transfer rumours around Ibrox are true...

The January window is now fully open, and the transfer rumours are coming thick and fast at Ibrox. There’s no doubt Philippe Clement will be hoping to add one or two new faces to his team if possible.

Following a defensive crisis in the last fortnight, the Rangers boss has been tipped to move for a centre-back in the January window. The likes of Manchester United’s Jonny Evans mentioned as a possible option by ex-Ibrox favourite Kris Boyd, while former Rangers defender Nikola Katic have even been touted as an option as the transfer rumours go from sublime to silly and all in between.

But what would Rangers’ starting XI look like come their game against Hearts on February 16 - the club’s first games after the window slams shut at 11pm deadline on February 3 - if the big transfer rumours were true?

Here, we look at how Rangers dream starting XI could look if the rumours are accurate and true - which you can certainly never guarantee in the January window!

Has been out recently due to an internal bleed but is Rangers' undisputed number one when fit.

1. GK: Jack Butland

Has been out recently due to an internal bleed but is Rangers' undisputed number one when fit. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group.

Photo Sales
The versatile defender has been used across the backline, and in midfield during Philippe Clement's reign. However many would like to see him given a run in his natural position at right-back, with James Tavernier another option at full-back.

2. RB: Dujon Sterling

The versatile defender has been used across the backline, and in midfield during Philippe Clement's reign. However many would like to see him given a run in his natural position at right-back, with James Tavernier another option at full-back. | SNS Group Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
Sorely missed in the Rangers defence, the Scotland international is currently ruled out with a groin injury but will hope to return soon. One of the Gers key men, reports claim they are wanting to agree a new long-term contract with the defender if possible.

3. CB: John Souttar

Sorely missed in the Rangers defence, the Scotland international is currently ruled out with a groin injury but will hope to return soon. One of the Gers key men, reports claim they are wanting to agree a new long-term contract with the defender if possible. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Rangers have been linked with a number of centre-backs during this window, however, the Jamaican international is reportedly available for just £1million and feels like a low-risk, high-reward option for Philippe Clement.

4. CB: Richard King

Rangers have been linked with a number of centre-backs during this window, however, the Jamaican international is reportedly available for just £1million and feels like a low-risk, high-reward option for Philippe Clement. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Transfer rumoursTransfer News
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice