The Rangers forward will leave the club on loan this month, according to reports.

Rangers have ‘agreed’ a deal that will see Welsh international Rabbi Matondo leave the club on a loan deal until the end of season, according to reports this morning.

The 24-year-old forward has endured an injury-plagued season, missing four months of action due to a hamstring injury he sustained in a 3-0 defeat to Celtic in September. Matondo has recently returned to the Rangers squad and came off the bench in last week’s draw with Dundee. However, he was not called upon during the 3-1 win over St Johnstone the following weekend as rumours surrounded his immediate future at Ibrox.

Matondo first moved to Glasgow in the summer of 2022 from Schalke, he struggled to hold down a place in the starting XI upon his arrival at the club due to inconsistent form and injury. He scored the club’s goal of the season last year, when his long range strike helped Rangers draw 3-3 in a pulsating Old Firm derby against Celtic, but Matondo has been hampered by injury since and found himself forced to look on from the sidelines in Govan.

Rabbi Matondo made his return to the Rangers team in the 1-1 draw with Dundee last week, following four months out with a hamstring injury. | SNS Group

Linked with moves to Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City in the summer, Matondo remained at Ibrox when the summer transfer window slammed shut, but was almost immediately linked with a return to Germany in the weeks that followed, with former club Schalke said to have enquired about a return for the player amid their struggles in the Bundesliga 2.