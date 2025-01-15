Rangers forward nears Ibrox exit after club 'agree' loan deal amid emerging EFL interest in 24 y/o
Rangers have ‘agreed’ a deal that will see Welsh international Rabbi Matondo leave the club on a loan deal until the end of season, according to reports this morning.
The 24-year-old forward has endured an injury-plagued season, missing four months of action due to a hamstring injury he sustained in a 3-0 defeat to Celtic in September. Matondo has recently returned to the Rangers squad and came off the bench in last week’s draw with Dundee. However, he was not called upon during the 3-1 win over St Johnstone the following weekend as rumours surrounded his immediate future at Ibrox.
Matondo first moved to Glasgow in the summer of 2022 from Schalke, he struggled to hold down a place in the starting XI upon his arrival at the club due to inconsistent form and injury. He scored the club’s goal of the season last year, when his long range strike helped Rangers draw 3-3 in a pulsating Old Firm derby against Celtic, but Matondo has been hampered by injury since and found himself forced to look on from the sidelines in Govan.
Linked with moves to Leeds United, Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City in the summer, Matondo remained at Ibrox when the summer transfer window slammed shut, but was almost immediately linked with a return to Germany in the weeks that followed, with former club Schalke said to have enquired about a return for the player amid their struggles in the Bundesliga 2.
However, the 12-cap Wales international now looks set to finally depart Rangers after a report from journalist Pete O’Rourke claimed the club had ‘agreed a deal an unnamed European club’ for his departure on a loan deal until the end of the current campaign. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), O’Rourke confirmed that a deal had been agreed for Matondo to move, after EFL Championship giants Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday had ‘made enquiries’ for the pacey forward.
Comments
