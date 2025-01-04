Key condition that could see £15m ex-Rangers star make return to Ibrox revealed by EPL boss

Former Rangers full-back Nathan Patterson has been linked with a return to Ibrox this month.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton manager Sean Dyche says he is under no pressure to move players on in January after ex-Rangers full-back Nathan Patterson was linked with a return to Ibrox this month.

The 23-year-old defender moved to Goodison Park for a reported fee of £15million in January 2022, but has struggled to make an impact on Merseyside, with a series of injuries curtailing his impact at the club. Patterson has featured in just three games this year, with Ashley Young ahead of him in the pecking order, which has led to rumours he could be available on a six month loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruled out of Scotland’s Euro 2024 with injury, Patterson is said to be desperate to play regular first team football again as he aims to regain his place in Steve Clarke’s squad and a temporary return to Ibrox has been mooted. However, Dyche says the club ‘is not looking’ to move on players this month - unless he can add to his squad.

“At the end of the day, our situation here is that we certainly will not be letting anyone go unless we need to,” said Dyche. “Unless, of course, we can swap and change. We want to keep the squad, we have had injuries and been very stretched. We are certainly not looking to have players going out.”

Nathan Patterson has played just three games for Everton this season. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Everton’s desire to hold onto Patterson is understandable with club captain Seamus Coleman currently ruled out with injury, though interesting the Toffees have been strongly linked with a move to two two right-backs in the last few days, which could see the Scottish international become available later in the window.

New Goodison Park owners The Friedkin Group are reported to have set a ‘modest’ budget for Dyche this January, and the head coach is hoping to spend that on defensive reinforcements. According to Turkish media outlet, Takvim, Everton are set to kick start their interest in Danish right-back Elias Jelert, who is said to be available for around £7.5million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad