Possible deadline day transfers involving Scotland internationals - and deals that have already been completed

A number of Scotland internationals could make deadline day movies - here are the latest developments surrounding each Tartan Army squad member.

Liam Cooper

The future of the Leeds United defender is one of intrigue. A regular in Steve Clarke’s Scotland set-up, Cooper was not named in the squad for next month’s Nations League games as doubt surrounds his future. Is out of contract at Elland Road, but has been offered a one year deal to stay with the club. However, it is thought he will depart the club, as he looks for regular first team football. As we head into deadline day though, his future is still largely up in the air. Was expected to sign a deal with Hull City this week, but the deal has ‘collapsed’ according to reports in England.

Liam Cooper | SNS Group

Lawrence Shankland

In the final year of his deal at Tynecastle, but transfer news surrounding the Hearts striker has been surprisingly quiet leading up the deadline day. Linked with a move to Rangers for almost a year, his absence from the Jambos squad in last night’s Europa League qualifying loss to FC Viktoria Plzeň raised concern in the Gorgie fan-base ahead of kick off. They needn’t have worried though, with Shankland simply suffering from a niggling injury. He’s going nowhere in this window.

Lawrence Shankland | SNS Group

Scott McKenna

From Aberdeen to Nottingham Forest to Denmark and now to Gran Canaria. It has been quiet the journey for the big Scotland centre-back over the last few seasons. After spending the second half of the last campaign with Danish giants FC Copenhagen, McKenna was released by Nottingham Forest and strongly tipped with a move back to the Scottish Premiership for a short period. Links to Cardiff City and Hull City came and went before he made an eye-catching move to La Liga outfit Las Palmas, where he has featured regularly so far.

The Scotland defender has been linked to both Rangers and Celtic this summer. | SNS Group

Oli McBurnie

The former Sheffield United striker will be soaking up the Spanish sun this summer alongside his former international team-mate, with McBurnie also joining Las Palmas last month. The 28-year-old was relegated with the Blades last season and was a free agent after his contract came to an end at Bramall Lane. Despite loose links to Rangers and clubs in the EFL, the striker made the shock switch to La Liga on a three-year deal. He’s started in superb fashion too, nabbing an assist in a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid earlier this week.

Getty Images

Billy Gilmour

Linked with Napoli all summer long, it was expected that the 23-year-old would link-up with former boss Antonio Conte in Serie A after a fee of £15million was agreed between themselves and Brighton. A spanner was thrown in the works though on Tuesday when Matt O’Riley was injured just minutes into his debut following his £26million switch from Celtic. With surgery expected for O’Riley, it looks like Gilmour may be forced to stay on the south coast. However, Sky Sports Italy confirmed this morning that Napoli ‘remain hopeful’ of concluding a deal for the ex-Rangers academy ace.

AFP via Getty Images

Scott McTominay

One player who is almost certain to wear the blue of Napoli next year is Gilmour’s international team-mate McTominay, after Gli Azzurri reached an agreement with Manchester United on a £30million transfer. The 27-year-old has already been spotted in Italy receiving a rapturous welcome from Napoli fans as he arrived at Naples-Capodichino International Airport, with McTominay sporting a huge grin on his face. If the transfer goes ahead as expected, he will become one of Scotland’s most expensive players of all time.

Ben Doak

Scotland’s most exciting teenage talent has reported interest from seven clubs as the deadline approaches. The winger saw his Euros dream snatched from him by injury this summer, and he is looking for regular first team football in order to stay in Steve Clarke’s plans. It appears new Anfield boss Arne Slot is happy to allow Doak to depart on a loan too. But where does he end up? Definitely one to keep an eye on as the hours tick down to 11pm.

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Lyndon Dykes

Big spending Birmingham City have done quite a bit of shopping in Scotland this summer, with Ben Davies and Scott Wright both joining from Rangers and Alex Cochrane purchased from Hearts. Perhaps the most eye-catching move at St Andrews though is that of Scotland striker Dykes. The ex-Livingston man returned from injury to score a last-minute equaliser for Queens Park Rangers only a fortnight ago, but has been tempted to drop down a division after the Midlands outfit agreed a £1million deal earlier in the week.

Getty Images

Ryan Jack

The 32-year-old midfielder saw his contract expire at Rangers in June but is yet to find a new club. He has been spotted in the stands at a number of Scottish Premiership games, but has remained fairly tight-lipped over his future. He recently told 'The Warm Up' he had held discussions with 'some' clubs, including teams abroad. As it stands, nothing appears imminent, but Jack will surely find a new a club before long.

SNS Group

Stuart Armstrong