The January transfer window is now open in the Scottish Premiership, and the rumour mill is already in overdrive at Ibrox as Philippe Clement looks to build on their impressive 3-0 win against Celtic.

After a busy summer rebuild, the Belgian boss will be aiming to further add to his squad, and has already been linked with a number of exciting signings that could help transform Rangers’ fortunes over the coming months - including two former Ibrox favourites making a sensational return to the club.

With John Souttar, James Tavernier and Jack Butland all currently out injured, the next stage of Rangers’ rebuild may require some extra work, as Clement looks to build a side that can show they have what it takes to challenge Celtic in the years to come on a more regular basis.

As the rumours mount around the Ibrox during the January transfer window, we look at what Rangers dream starting XI could look like - but only if the rumours are true, which is far from a certainty!

GK: Jack Butland The English stopper will have competition from Liam Kelly on his return after a couple of solid performances from the Scotland international in his absence, but Butland is likely to remain between the sticks when he returns from injury.

RB: Nathan Patterson The ex-Rangers academy star has been tipped for a return to Ibrox after falling out of the first-team picture at Everton. A former £15million signing for the Toffees, it would be a hard deal to pull off but a dream signing if doable with Rangers aiming to strengthen at right-back.

CB: John Souttar Philippe Clement is currently without his best defender, but there's hope he can return soon. The club want to tie him down to a new long term deal, with Souttar clearly the club's first-choice centre-back.