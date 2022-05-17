How to watch Rangers v Eintracht Frankfurt for free? Europa League final kick-off time, TV details and team news

It will be the 19th game of a European campaign which started against Swedish side Malmo in the Champions League qualifiers. The Ibrox side dropped into the Europa League play-off round and made their way to the final via the group stage and knockout rounds.

Thousands of Rangers fans are descending on Sevilla for the match as the club go in search of their second European trophy and their first since the 1972 Cup Winners’ Cup success over Dinamo Moscow.

Standing in their way is their third German opposition of their run, Eintracht Frankfurt. The Eagles finished 11th in the Bundesliga but much of their focus in recent months has been on the Europa League. They came through a group featuring Fenerbahce, Antwerp and Olympiacos. They then saw off Real Betis, Barcelona and West Ham United.

Match details

Who: Rangers v Eintracht Frankfurt

What: Europa League final

Where: Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, Sevilla

Rangers face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

When: Wednesday, May 18. Kick-off 8pm.

Referee: Slavko Vinčić (Slovenia)

How to watch

The fixture is being shown exclusively live in the UK by BT Sport. Subscribers to the broadcaster can watch on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate and the BT app. The match can also be watched free, without a subscription, by downloading the BT Sport App, on the BT Sport website and the official BT Sport YouTube channel. Coverage begins at 6.30pm and runs through until 11pm.

Last meeting

This will be just the second match between the sides to take place. The only other encounter was in the semi-final of the 1959/60 European Cup semi-final. Rangers defeated Anderlecht, FK Inter Bratislava (then known as Red Star Bratislava) and Sparta Rotterdam to reach the last four. However, the Ibrox side came undone against the Germans, losing 6-3 and 6-1 to bow out 12-4 on aggregate.

Team news

Rangers will be without Alfredo Morelos and Filip Helander for the final. Aaron Ramsey is back fit and Ianis Hagi dropped a hint that he may be available but that is one which may well be unlikely. Kemar Roofe gave fans a massive boost by travelling out with the squad ahead of the game.

Eintracht will be without the injured Diant Ramaj and Martin Hinteregger. Stefan Ilsanker and Erik Durm are ineligible. There are doubts over Danny da Costa.

Anything else?

Rangers, even after dispatching Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in previous round were originally seen as the team more likely to lose in the final by data experts. That, however, has changed with the Ibrox side regarded as having a 53 per cent chance of success. The bookmakers still have Eintracht as favourites.

Meanwhile, thousands of Rangers fans are making their way to Sevilla, one way or another. Plenty are going the conventional way, by flying to the southern Spanish city or other cities in the country. Others are driving or getting the bus. Some are having to fly to destinations around Europe and Africa to then fly to Sevilla.

Odds

To win in 90 minutes: Eintracht Frankfurt 13/10 Draw 23/10 Rangers 2/1