Kemar Roofe drops major Rangers fitness hint as striker boards flight to Seville

The Jamaican international has been in a race against time to get back on the pitch since injuring his knee during the Scottish Cup semi-final win over Celtic last month.

He missed both legs of the semi-final win over RB Leipzig and was not stripped for the weekend win over Hearts that brought the curtain down on the Scottish Premiership season.

But his presence among the Rangers party departing from Glasgow Airport on Monday has raised hopes that the 29-year-old could play some part in the showpiece game against Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville on Wednesday as the Ibrox side bid to make history.

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe departs for the Europa League Final in Seville from Glasgow Airport. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Roofe had previously hinted he was on track to play some part in the final after sharing his new 'Sevilla 2022' shinpads featuring a picture of the Europa League trophy on social media on Sunday.