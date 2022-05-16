Sombreros, retro kits and I'm Feeling it - Rangers fans head off from Scotland to Sevilla

Many have already arrived in the southern Spanish city. From some it has likely involved flights to different parts of Europe and even Africa to get there. While others will likely still be on the journey, whether it involves, bus, car or train.

Plenty left from Edinburgh and Glasgow on Sunday and Monday.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game isn’t until Wednesday but supporters will be keen to soak up the atmosphere and the sun in Spain prior to the big match with Rangers now viewed as favourites to lift the trophy by data experts.

Fans of all ages have been arriving at the airport decked out in retro kits and sombreros with t-shirts featuring the Queen, plus Union Flag-draped head gear, ready for a trip of the lifetime.

Glasgow Airport displays Sevilla 2022 posters as Rangers fans leave to go to the UEFA Europa League Final. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Rangers fans were 'Feeling It' as they made their way to Sevilla. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

There were plenty of sombreros amongst the Rangers support. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

There will be tens of thousands of Rangers fans in Sevilla. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Fans are leaving from all over Scotland to be part of the massive Rangers support in Spain. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Families and friends have done everything they can do make sure they are in Sevilla to see Rangers in Europa League final action. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Fans have been wearing some interesting and colourful attire. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)