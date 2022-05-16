Sombreros, retro kits and I'm Feeling it - Rangers fans head off from Scotland to Sevilla

Many have already arrived in the southern Spanish city. From some it has likely involved flights to different parts of Europe and even Africa to get there. While others will likely still be on the journey, whether it involves, bus, car or train.
Plenty left from Edinburgh and Glasgow on Sunday and Monday.
Sign up to our Football newsletter
The game isn’t until Wednesday but supporters will be keen to soak up the atmosphere and the sun in Spain prior to the big match with Rangers now viewed as favourites to lift the trophy by data experts.
Fans of all ages have been arriving at the airport decked out in retro kits and sombreros with t-shirts featuring the Queen, plus Union Flag-draped head gear, ready for a trip of the lifetime.