Rangers now more likely to win Europa League than Eintracht Frankfurt data experts predict

The club are going for their second European trophy, following their Cup Winners’ Cup success over Dinamo Moscow at the Nou Camp in 1972.

It will be the third time Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men will face German opposition in this season’s Europa League run.

They have already dispatched Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, who finished the Bundesliga campaign second and fourth respectively.

Wednesday’s opponents Frankfurt ended up 11th in the league. Yet, despite that, and Rangers’ success over Dortmund and Leipzig, the Eagles were given a greater probability of success by data experts FiveThirtyEight the day after the semi-final.

Eintracht were deemed to have a 52 per cent chance of success in the final, with Rangers given a 48 per cent probability.

However, the picture has changed somewhat in the intervening period. The Ibrox side are now viewed as having a better chance of lifting the Europa League trophy.

FiveThirtyEight, which analyses various metrics, gives Rangers a 53 per cent chance of winning.

Rangers face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The team finished the season on a high with a 3-1 win at Hearts with a young squad, while Frankfurt concluded their league campaign with a 2-2 draw at Mainz.