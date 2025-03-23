The forgotten Rangers forward sealed a big win for his international side on Saturday night.

Forgotten Rangers forward Rabbi Matondo’s first senior international goal sealed victory for Wales as they started their World Cup qualification campaign with a 3-1 win over Kazakhstan on Saturday night.

An early goal from Dan James (9) put Craig Bellamy’s side on course for a win in their Group J opener, only for Askhat Tagybergen (32) to restore parity from the penalty spot. Ben Davies (47) then nudged Wales back into the lead just after the break, before Matondo came off the bench to seal the win at the Cardiff City Stadium in the 90th minute.

Rabbi Matondo scored his first international goal for Wales on Saturday. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

The 24-year-old endured a frustrating first-half of the season at Ibrox, missing four months of the campaign with a troublesome hamstring injury, before being allowed to leave the club on loan to Bundesliga 2 outfit Hannover 96 by former head coach Philippe Clement in January.

However, a strong start to life at the Heinz von Heiden-Arena has resulted in Matondo being handed an international reprieve, earning a recall to the Wales squad from head coach Bellamy. Fellow Ibrox midfielder Tom Lawrence was also included in the Wales squad for the first time in four years, but was an unused substitute in the victory over Kazakhstan.

Picking up his 13th cap, Matondo replaced goalscorer James in the 86th minute and was praised for a “magic” cameo, with WalesOnline saying he “took his goal really well” after being set up by a Sorba Thomas, whose trickery allowed him to deliver a cross that Matondo netted with ease.

“I’ve had to be patient,” said Matondo. “It hasn’t been easy at times but it’s about how the team do. I’ve always been a big Wales fan from the get-go, from growing up to where I am today.

“I’m grateful for getting picked and being in the squad, so it was nice to get on the pitch and score the first goal for my country. It’s something I’ve always dreamed of when I was younger.”

On his move to Hannover, Matondo continued: “It wasn’t an easy decision at first but when Hannover showed me what they were planning in the future I thought, ‘Why not? Go there and try to play my football’,”

“It’s been a long, hard season with injury at the start so coming back and trying to get minutes was very important. I didn’t know whether I would get that at Rangers at that moment.”

Wales are back in action on Tuesday when they take on North Macedonia in Skopje, who also started their campaign on a high with a 3-0 win away at Liechtenstein.

Vaclav Cerny was also in international action for Czechia. | Getty Images

Elsewhere, Rangers forward Vaclav Cerny started for Czechia as they got their World Cup qualification campaign off to a dramatic start against the Faroe Islands.

The 27-year-old hit the headlines in last week’s 3-2 win over Celtic when he was caught on camera spraying the contents of a water bottle towards the home fans after Hamza Igamane's 88th-minute winner - and was involved in more action this weekend during his country’s game in Hradec Králové.