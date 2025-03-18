Police probe actions of Rangers player during Old Firm match against Celtic

Ibrox star could also be in hot water with SFA

A police investigation has been launched into the actions of Rangers forward Vaclav Cerny during Sunday's Old Firm match at Celtic Park.

The Czech Republic international was caught on camera apparently spraying the contents of a water bottle towards the Celtic fans as he raced down the touchline to celebrate Hamza Igamane's 88th-minute winner.

A statement issued by Celtic on Monday night confirmed that the club had "raised concerns regarding members of the away team engaging with Celtic supporters with the relevant authorities."

Rangers' Vaclav Cerny at full time after the 3-2 victory over Celtic at Parkhead. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Police Scotland has now confirmed it is looking into the incident, with a spokesperson telling Sky Sports: "Officers received information and enquiries are ongoing."

Cerny, 27, who is on loan at Rangers from German side Wolfsburg, could also face a ban from the Scottish Football Association over the flashpoint.

Rangers won the match 3-2 to claim their first away victory in the fixture since 2020 but they remain 13 points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Celtic have also confirmed that they are seeking talks with Police Scotland after a group of 90 supporters were denied entry to Parkhead for the derby showdown.

A club statement issued on Monday read: "Celtic Football Club has received complaints regarding the policing operation concerning yesterday’s match, specifically events away from Celtic Park.

"We are reviewing our supporters’ concerns and will be looking into these issues.

"It is important that these matters are addressed and the club will be engaging in discussions with supporters and Police Scotland to understand the circumstances and events."

Police Scotland said the group was denied access due to their refusal to be searched outside the ground amid fears they posed a threat to the safety of other patrons at the match, due to the possibility of weapons and pyrotechnics.