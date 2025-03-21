Scotland will take an advantage into the Nations League play-off second leg

Scotland centre-backs John Souttar and Grant Hanley have been hailed as ‘giants’ after the defensive duo delivered yet another monstrous performance in the huge 1-0 Nations League play-off win over Greece on Thursday night.

It was 33rd minute penalty from Scott McTominay that handed Steve Clarke’s side the advantage in the tie ahead of Sunday’s crucial second-leg at Hampden Park, though it was the performance of Rangers defender Souttar and his defensive partner Hanley that was key to the win, according to one former Scotland international.

Clarke’s side were forced to play with their backs against the wall in the second-half at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus as Greece fired 24 shots at the Scotland goal - their highest total in a single match in the 2024-25 Nations League - but emerged victorious as they look to retain their place in League A of the competition.

Making a total of 20 clearances between them as the pressure ramped up on Craig Gordon’s goal, Souttar and Hanley were named as Scotland’s stand out performers on the night alongside Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston, who made a terrific defensive header that halted a golden opportunity for Christos Tzolis early on amongst a series of good defensive blocks.

"It was incredible how dominant Greece were in the second half,” said ex-Scotland defender Willie Miller. “Souttar and Hanley at the heart of defence were immense - they were giants out there. Anything crossed in was a magnet for Hanley's head. We rode our luck a little bit, but there are many ways to win a game."

Scott McTominay celebrates his winning penalty vs Greece in Thursday's night Nations League playoff win in Piraeus. Cr: AP. | AP

Former Scotland winger Pat Nevin was also full of praise for the resolute defensive display by the Scotland pair, as he hailed the team’s continuous improvement under the head coach. "The Greeks really turned it up in the second half, but Steve Clarke has taught Scotland different ways to win. Hanley and Souttar gave nothing away at the back and the Scotland fans are enjoying themselves." Nevin told Sportsound.

Scotland matchwinner McTominay, who scored his 11th goal in his last 22 international games, insists the team cannot get too far ahead of themselves though, warning his teammates the job is only half done ahead of Sunday’s second leg at Hampden.

“To be fair, you don’t pay much attention to that [goalscoring record] to be completely honest,” he told BBC Sport. “You just want to do your best, and whatever the manager wants from me, you just do to the best of your capability. I’ve played pretty much everywhere for Scotland, so I know my roles now.

“Obviously we knew that they were a really, really good team. They played against England and did tremendously well. So for us, it’s going to be a really tough game, but it’s only half-time. We’re going to go back to Hampden Park with good spirit, and look to dominate the game a little bit more.”