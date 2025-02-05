Deal could not be struck for player’s exit

It has been claimed that Rangers received 10 offers for one of their players during the January transfer window.

The Ibrox side made only one new signing across the month with 22-year-old Portuguese defender Rafael Fernandes joining on loan from French side Lille until the end of the season.

There were more outgoings with midfielder Kieran Dowell joining Birmingham City on loan, Rabbi Matondo also departing on loan to Hannover 96 while youngsters Zak Lovelace and Alex Lowry completed permanent transfers to Millwall and Wycombe Wanderers respectively.

Rangers also fielded 10 offers for striker Cyriel Dessers, according to the player's agent, but decided not to part company with the Nigerian following his recent return to goalscoring form.

Dessers has hit six goals in his last six matches, including a hat-trick against Fraserburgh in the Scottish Cup and a wonder strike against Manchester United in the 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford, to take his tally for the season to 18 in 36 appearances.

He was linked with moves to MLS and Serie A throughout the window with reports claiming Cagliari were keen to take him back to Italy, where he was playing when Rangers signed him from Cremonese 18 months ago.

However, Dessers' representative, Stijn Francis, has claimed that most clubs were looking to take his client on loan, with Rangers only interested in securing a permanent transfer for the 30-year-old hitman who cost them £4.5million in summer 2023.

Francis told voetbalniuews: "There is still a lot of probing, but clubs are pushing much less. Look at Cyriel Dessers: he had 10 offers, but the market is much more difficult at that time. Many wanted to rent him, but Rangers only wanted to sell. And that is not ideal for the player's focus."

It was also reported that Rangers turned down an offer from Besikas for Ridvan Yilmaz on transfer deadline day. Turkish media claimed the left-back was the subject of a loan-to-buy bid from his previous club involving a £830,000 up front fee and a further £2.5million to be paid as a mandatory purchase option at the end of the season. However, it was reported that neither Rangers nor the player were happy with the terms on offer.