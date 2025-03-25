Rangers return to Scottish Premiership action against Dundee this weekend.

Rangers have been told to hand interim boss Barry Ferguson the reins at Ibrox on a full-time basis, following his impressive first month in charge.

Handed the keys to the Ibrox dugout late last month, ex-Rangers captain Ferguson stepped into the breach following the departure of head coach Philippe Clement, who was sacked following a 2-0 a home loss to St Mirren that left the club trailing 13 points behind leaders Celtic with 11 games to go.

The 47-year-old vowed to restore pride to the Glasgow giants upon his arrival, and has achieved his remit so far after leading the team to a mammoth last 16 Europa League penalty shootout win against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce, before he presided over a memorable 3-2 Old Firm victory over champions Celtic before the international break.

Hamza Igamane celebrates his winning goal against Celtic earlier this month. (Getty Images) | Getty Images

Spearheading a coaching setup that included former Light Blues favourites Billy Dodds, Neil McCann and Allan McGregor, Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman now believes that the Rangers hierarchy simply have no choice but to offer Ferguson the job permanently after his successful start.

"As things stand, given what Barry Ferguson is doing, it would be foolish not to give him the job,” said Goodman. "I do think Rangers would be daft not to give Barry Ferguson a run at it, given his achievements in the Europa League and the way they won at Celtic Park.”

The 58-year-old pundit, who had a brief spell in Scotland as a player with Motherwell, has also thrown to other names in the hat for the top job in Govan, should they opt not to heed his advice and extend Ferguson’s time as Rangers manager in the summer.

